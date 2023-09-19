Police: Shots fired at shopping center

Little Rock Police responded to a report of shots fired Saturday morning that involved a shootout that put two children in harm's way, according to an incident report.

The event occurred at 9:44 a.m. when officers responded to the area of 5517 W. 51st St., the address of the Four Seasons Shopping Center.

Upon their arrival on the scene, officers made contact with a witness, Salvador Dominguez, 46, who told them that two unidentified Black men had been engaging in a gun fight with rifles and that his vehicle had been hit in the process.

Two juveniles, a 6-year-old boy and a 3-year-old girl, were in the back seat of the vehicle when the rear windows were shot out. Neither child was injured.

According to the report, a red bike that had been left at the intersection of West 51st Street and Mabelvale Pike was taken into police custody.

Officers canvassed the area with descriptions of the suspects they had been given, but were unsuccessful in locating the perpetrators.

Investigators found "numerous" shell casings in the east parking lot of the shopping center.

Later Saturday night, an officer reported to 5101 Mabelvale Pike in response to a report of criminal mischief. The officer learned that bullets had passed through the home of Mayra Graves.

Graves was the only one at home at the time and had been uninjured.

The officer added her details and photos of the incident to the shooting report.