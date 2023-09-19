Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Features Business Opinion LEARNS Guide Newsletters Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Sarah’s Smoked Specialties adds new layers of flavor

by Cristina LaRue | Today at 2:26 a.m.
Ian Davis, owner of Sarah’s Smoked Specialities, poses for a photo Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023 while holding a pork belly jam burger with cucumber salad and potato salad in front of his food truck in Benton..(Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staci Vandagriff)


Ian Davis was transiting from working nights in the food service industry and his wife, Sarah, was a full-time teacher when the couple...

Print Headline: Sarah’s Smoked Specialties adds new layers of flavor

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT