Ian Davis was transiting from working nights in the food service industry and his wife, Sarah, was a full-time teacher when the couple...
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Sarah’s Smoked Specialties adds new layers of flavorby Cristina LaRue | Today at 2:26 a.m.
Ian Davis, owner of Sarah’s Smoked Specialities, poses for a photo Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023 while holding a pork belly jam burger with cucumber salad and potato salad in front of his food truck in Benton..(Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staci Vandagriff)
Print Headline: Sarah’s Smoked Specialties adds new layers of flavor
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT