State police trooper retires after ramming wrong car during pursuit

An Arkansas State Police trooper announced his plans to retire after he rammed the wrong vehicle during a high-speed pursuit on Interstate 40 earlier this month, according to a statement from the agency.

Cpl. Thomas Hubbard conducted the "tactical vehicle intervention," also known as a precision immobilization technique or PIT, around 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 10 while troopers were pursuing two vehicles on I-40 near the 265-mile marker at speeds exceeding 100 mph, according to the statement.

One of the vehicles was a white four-door sedan, and Hubbard mistakenly performed the PIT maneuver, which involves ramming the rear tire of a vehicle to spin it out, on another white four-door sedan on the interstate, according to the statement.

The driver of the sedan and the single passenger were uninjured and declined medical assistance after the collision, according to the statement.

Hubbard’s supervisor requested a review of the pursuit and PIT, state police spokeswoman Cindy Murphy said Tuesday.

All uses of tactical vehicle interventions are subject to a standard internal review by policy, but it was evident something improper had occurred, Murphy said.

“Immediately we knew there was an issue because the vehicle that was TVI’d was not involved in the pursuit,” Murphy said.

With the internal investigation ongoing, Hubbard submitted a letter of retirement, according to the statement.

One of the fleeing vehicles was apprehended before Hubbard’s PIT, Murphy said. She wasn’t sure on Tuesday if the other driver was caught.