Traffic delayed near West 65th Street and Geyer Springs Road in Little Rock due to overturned firetruck

A firetruck and another vehicle crashed in Little Rock near West 65th Street and Geyer Springs Road on Tuesday, police said.

The firetruck was overturned in the crash and will cause delays in traffic, the Little Rock Police Department said on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

According to Capt. Doug Coffman of the Little Rock Fire Department, firefighters were responding to a report of a grass fire when the wreck occurred.

Coffman said three firefighters and two people in the other vehicle involved in the wreck were transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police have asked that any drivers traveling near South University Avenue, West 65th Street and Geyer Springs Road plan to take an alternate route.