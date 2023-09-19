Van Buren school receives Blue Ribbon award from U.S. Department of Education

RIVER VALLEY -- Parkview Elementary School in the Van Buren School District has been named a 2023 National Blue Ribbon School by the U.S. Department of Education, one of 353 schools nationwide to receive this honor.

The recognition is based on a school's overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups on assessments, according to a news release Tuesday from the U.S. Department of Education. The program has given approximately 10,000 awards to 9,700 schools since its inception.

"The National Blue Ribbon School award affirms and validates the hard work of students, educators, families and communities in striving for -- and attaining -- exemplary achievement. National Blue Ribbon Schools represent the full diversity of American schools and serve students of every background," the news release states.

Parkview was one of three Arkansas schools named 2023 Blue Ribbon Schools, with the others being Westside Elementary School in the Cabot School District and S.C. Tucker Elementary School in the Danville School District.

The Department of Education recognizes all schools in one of two performance categories based on all student scores, subgroup student scores and graduation rates, according to the release:

Exemplary High-Performing Schools are among their state's highest performing schools as measured by state assessments or national tests.

Exemplary Achievement Gap-Closing Schools, such as Parkview, are among their state's highest performing schools in closing achievement gaps between a school's student groups and all students. Nominated schools also complete an extensive narrative application describing their school culture and philosophy, curriculum, assessments, instructional practices, professional development, leadership structures and parent and community involvement.

"The honorees for our 2023 National Blue Ribbon Schools Award have set a national example for what it means to raise the bar in education," said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. "The leaders, educators and staff at our National Blue Ribbon Schools continually inspire me with their dedication to fostering academic excellence and building positive school cultures that support students of all backgrounds to thrive academically, socially and emotionally."