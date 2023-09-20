99 people take oath of U.S. citizenship in Bentonville ceremony

BENTONVILLE -- The United States gained 99 new citizens Tuesday, outnumbered three to one by family, friends and well-wishers at a naturalization ceremony...
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
99 people take oath of U.S. citizenship in Bentonville ceremonyby Doug Thompson | Today at 3:00 a.m.
New U.S. citizens take the Oath of Allegiance on Tuesday during naturalization proceedings in the Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville. Go to nwaonline.com for todays photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)
Print Headline: Event results in 99 new Americans
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT