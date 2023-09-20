Amazon planning to hire 250,000 logistics employees

Amazon.com Inc. plans to hire 250,000 logistics workers, suggesting that the online retailer is bullish about what's otherwise expected to be a humdrum Christmas shopping season.

The recruits will include full-time, part-time and seasonal workers at hourly rates ranging from $17 to $28 per hour depending on location, the company said Tuesday in a blog post. Some new hires will be eligible for bonuses ranging from $1,000 to $3,000. Amazon also said it will raise average pay for logistics personnel to about $20.50 an hour as it seeks to recruit and retain workers amid a labor shortage.

The Seattle-based company typically ramps up hiring in the fall to ensure that it has enough workers for the crucial Christmas shopping season, beginning with an announcement touting pay increases and staffing plans. Last year, Amazon said it would bring on 150,000 workers. In 2019, the company pledged to hire 200,000 seasonal employees.

Amazon's announcement stood out since overall holiday hiring is expected to be the lowest since 2008, according to Challenger, Gray & Christmas, which estimates that retail employers will add 410,000 jobs in the fourth quarter. That's in part because Amazon continues to benefit from consumers' shift online. U.S. e-commerce sales are expected to surge 9.3% this year to $1.14 trillion, faster than overall retail spending growth, according to Insider Intelligence.

On Tuesday, Target announced plans to hire nearly 100,000 seasonal workers, about the same as it did a year ago. Macy's is targeting 38,000 recruits, 3,000 fewer than in 2022. Meanwhile, the United States Postal Service announced that it would hire 10,000 seasonal workers, down from 28,000 a year earlier, because the agency has added more full-time workers to its ranks.

Amazon is the second-largest private employer in the U.S., behind Walmart. The company employed 1.46 million people globally at the end of June. Most of those people work in the company's logistics division, primarily in the warehouses that store and pack items.

Amazon has been roiled by labor unrest in recent years. The company is challenging an election in which more than 8,000 workers at a Staten Island, N.Y., warehouse won the right to be represented by a union. Similar efforts at other warehouses have failed, though organizing drives continue.

Information for this article was contributed by Brendan Case and Olivia Rockeman of Bloomberg News.