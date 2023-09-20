Arkansas Rice Federation donates 240,000 pounds of rice to food bank

The Arkansas Rice Federation will donate 240,000 pounds of rice to the Arkansas Food Bank, Jeff Rutledge, a rice farmer from Newport, announced Wednesday.

Speaking at a news conference at the Arkansas Food Bank in Little Rock, Rutledge said the donation is equivalent to 1.8 million servings of rice that will help alleviate hunger in the state.

Brian Burton, CEO of the Arkansas Food Bank, said inflation, supply chain issues and the end of federal governmental pandemic relief has put a strain on non-profits like his.

“Food banks have really been squeezed,” Burton said. “So this incredible donation could not have come at a better time.”

Burton said the donation will be shared with every Feed America Food Bank in Arkansas.

“This rice will flow out into every single county throughout our state,” he said.