Bentonville riot suspect appears in D.C. court

The Bentonville man accused of trying to wrest a riot shield from a police officer during the U.S. Capitol riot made his first appearance in the District of Columbia federal court on Tuesday, according to his attorney.

Nathan Earl Hughes, 34, of Bentonville, appeared via teleconference on Tuesday to set release conditions by the D.C. court, said his attorney William L. Shipley of Kailua, Hawaii.

Shipley said Magistrate Judge Robin Meriweather will allow Hughes' ankle monitor to be removed and will allow him to travel to Missouri where he has family.

Hughes faces five counts in connection with the riot, including charges of assaulting a federal officer and interfering with police during a civil disorder.

Hughes was arrested Aug. 30 in Fayetteville and was released from the Washington County jail on a $5,000 bond.

Judge Meriweather filed an order Tuesday afternoon instructing the prosecutor to produce all exculpatory evidence to the defendant pursuant to Brady v. Maryland and its progeny or face sanctions. Such orders are required by Federal Rule of Criminal Procedure 5(f).

The magistrate case against Hughes was closed on Sept. 13. Further proceedings in the case will be before U.S. District Judge Carl J. Nichols in D.C. federal court.

Shipley said Hughes will be arraigned on Oct. 3 via teleconference. He will enter a plea at that time.

Nichols was already serving as the judge for Hughes' four co-defendants, who a grand jury indicted on July 19. A superseding indictment, filed last week, added Hughes to the case.

The other four defendants include Jay James Johnston of Los Angeles, an actor who voiced the character Jimmy Pesto Sr. on the animated Fox show "Bob's Burgers"; Alan Michael St. Onge of Brevard, N.C.; Kyle Kumer of Kansas City, Mo.; and William Stover of Elizabethtown, Ken.

Hughes is the only one of the five defendants facing a charge of assaulting a federal officer under U.S. Code 18:111(a)(1).

Shipley said he has represented about 35 people charged in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, riot, including five members of the Proud Boys. He also represented Jacob Chansley, also known as the QAnon Shaman, post sentencing.