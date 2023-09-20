Board told about visit by state to WCSD

Security, scheduling and counseling were among the topics Watson Chapel High School Principal Henry Webb addressed in sharing an update on the campus Tuesday evening.

Webb said members of the Arkansas Department of Education's Division of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) visited recently and debriefed him on issues ranging from how to make sure students are secure on campus during lunch and when boarding buses to his plan for filling the school's two vacant counselor positions.

"Just wanted to share some ideas as far as what we're doing on campus, just a campus update on how we're providing services to the students and what we need to do when DESE came on campus," Webb said. "That way, we can get something out to the parents as far as how we'll move forward and make sure the students get what they need in the future."

District Superintendent Tom Wilson said during a regular board meeting Sept. 11 state education personnel visited the campus to help correct issues with class schedules. The district held an emergency professional development day for high school students to resolve the problem.

"We're going to look at how we can do scheduling earlier," Webb said. "One thing that caused the problem was that we had a lack of electives. We had all our core courses in place. We had all our schedules out on Aug. 8. We passed them out to parents. With that being said, we got the schedules back and the parents were OK with that schedule. But there were still some classes that were still [lacking] on there that we needed to go ahead and do. We were going to try to straighten them out in school, once the kids got started."

The first day of class was Aug. 14. Freshmen are attending Watson Chapel High for the first time this school year.

DESE officials also reviewed safety protocols with school officials, according to Webb. Security officers, school administration and interventionists are sharing duties in supervising students during the lunch break, as teachers have a duty-free lunch period. Some coaches also volunteer to help watch over students.

Much of the discussion surrounded how students can safely board buses after school.

"We had an overall visual of the campus, and from that overall visual, we looked at how we can better secure the kids so even when they dismiss, they won't be all over the place," Webb said. "They can be in a more secure location. Even [Tuesday], we implemented as far as having students in the cafeteria, and we dismissed them by when their buses pull up."

Watson Chapel High is also in need of counselors, after one resigned and another has moved into a teaching position. Webb said he hopes that school officials can begin interviewing to fill those vacancies soon.

Webb had hoped to meet with school board members at the campus after inviting them, but none were present. Wilson said Tuesday if two or more board members show up for a meeting, it is considered a board meeting and members of the media have to be notified.

Wilson also confirmed the discussion points between DESE and school officials.

"We carried some ideas that were given to us," Wilson said. "It was more sharing ideas from the state department and that helped us to do some things. We're taking ideas, and instruction is the No. 1 thing we've got to improve. We've got to hold people accountable. Everyone's got a job. Everyone's got to do that job, and we'll be successful."