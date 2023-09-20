Bulldogs sweep Cats for second home win

White Hall cruised to a comfortable home volleyball win Tuesday night.

The Lady Bulldogs swept El Dorado 25-17, 25-14, 25-11 for their second straight home win.

White Hall (4-7, 3-3 in 5A-South) beat Hot Springs on Sept. 14 to end a two-match conference losing streak, keeping the Lady Bulldogs in the playoff hunt.

El Dorado (2-9, 0-6) never threatened White Hall as the Lady Cats were swept for the fifth time in six conference matches.

White Hall coach Madison Back said the back-to-back wins are a big confidence booster.

"I've seen them improve a lot over the last two matches," Back said. "Specifically with team chemistry and ball control and our effectiveness offensively. Even though we have struggled a little bit, it's been a lot more effective than it was for a hot minute."

White Hall junior Journey Peppers led the match with 10 kills, more than the entire El Dorado team combined, which had eight. White Hall sophomore Keira McKinley had eight kills herself, and senior Kendyl Smith had four.

El Dorado senior Laila Reynolds led her team with three.

Back said McKinley and Peppers both continue to improve White Hall's offense.

"Keira on the right side, out of system, she is being super, super effective," Back said. "She's really improving on increased shots, and even Journey. They're both really improving their shot game, which is only making us more effective on offense."

The Lady Bulldogs took control early, leading the first set by as much as 12-3. El Dorado managed one good run late, scoring 5 straight points. Smith ended the run with her second kill, and an El Dorado error clinched the set.

The Lady Cats started better in the second, holding a few early leads. Once El Dorado led 6-5, White Hall reasserted itself. The Lady Bulldogs went on a 16-2 run to put it beyond reach, though El Dorado got a few points late to make the score closer.

El Dorado scored two of the first three points, but White Hall again pulled away. The Lady Bulldogs finished the match on an 11-2 run, with a pair of El Dorado blocks being the lone blemishes. McKinley clinched the match with back-to-back aces.

White Hall travels to Lake Hamilton (4-4, 3-3) Thursday for the final match of the first round of conference play. If White Hall wins, the Lady Bulldogs will be in fourth place in the 5A-South halfway through conference play.