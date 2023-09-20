PBICVR becomes United Way agency

Pine Bluff Interested Citizens for Voter Registration Inc. has received a 2024 Community Impact Allocation from the United Way of Southeast Arkansas and is now a member agency of the United Way, according to a news release.

"We are pleased and look forward to working and collaborating with the many outstanding United Way Agencies," said the Rev. Jesse Turner, PBICVR executive director. "To have the United Way of Southeast Arkansas provide impact funding is truly a blessing as we continue our innovative national programs, i.e., the National Alliance of Faith and Justice PBICVR PEN OR PENCIL Mentoring Movement From Nonviolence to No Violence, the Woodson Center Lessons on Black History K-12 Curriculum, the IRS Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Center, the MLK Original KingFest Celebration which promote interracial relations and community service, and the Pastors on Patrol."

PBICVR provides services free to residents including youngsters, adults, and the Hispanic community.

"These collaborations have consistently produced documented successful outcomes in crime prevention, youth programming, and services for adults in this community. PBICVR's passion, dedication, and strategic vision have undoubtedly profoundly impacted the lives of numerous individuals and families in our region, the state, and nation," Turner said.

"Dr. Frank F. Bryant Sr., Rev. Issac Tate, Mrs. Jane A. Ramos, Dr. Robert J. Smith, Mr. Buck Goodrum, Mr. O.T. Lawson, Dr. D.J. Allbritton, Mr. Japhas Gordon, and Mr. O.T. Tooke, founded the PBICVR to impact local elections, the economy, education, and make a difference in the lives of Pine Bluff and Jefferson County residents regardless of race or socio-economic status," accordibng to the release.

JRMC plans Men's Health Expo

Jefferson Regional Jones-Dunklin Cancer Center will host a Men's Health Expo from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 30 on the facility's parking lot at 40th Avenue and Hickory Street.

In addition to health education, there will be food trucks, giveaways, games and grand prize drawings every hour. Prizes include an Apple iPad, a Yeti Cooler, an Apple Watch and a $500 gift card, according to a news release.

Free health screenings will include blood pressure, blood sugar, cholesterol, and body mass index. Staff will be on site to schedule appointments for additional screenings such as prostate cancer and colonoscopies.

September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, and the Jones-Dunklin Cancer Center will mark the observance by holding the expo that's focused on prevention.

The theme will be a tailgate party as the Arkansas Razorbacks and the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Golden Lions both have games that day.

UAPB childcare sponsors food program

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Child Development Center announced Monday that it's sponsoring the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food Program. Meals will be available free or at a reduced charge to enrolled participants at the center, according to a news release. In accordance with federal law and the USDA policy, this institution won't discriminate. To file a complaint of discrimination write to the U.S Department of Agriculture, Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights, 1400 Independence Avenue NW, Washington, D.C., 20250-9410.

Kiwanis set dinner fundraiser

The Pine Bluff Kiwanis Club will host a chicken dinner fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at 28th Avenue and Fir St. Tickets are $10 and dinners include grilled chicken, baked beans, and coleslaw or potato salad. Water and soft drinks are $1. Free delivery can made for orders of 10 0r more. Tickets are available for Kiwanis members, board members and at the fundraiser. Proceeds will benefit the Kiwanis Club youth programs. Details: (501) 221-2420.