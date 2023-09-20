COOKING FOR TWO: Embrace escabeche’s past with tangy halibut dish





The smell of vinegar, brash and dissonant, wafted out of my childhood kitchen often, tickling my nose. I came to associate it with the promise of something good. It could be my Iranian mother making sekahnjebin on a hot day, or my Puerto Rican father preparing bistec encebollado for dinner that night. Or, it could be either of them marinating fish in a heady mix of vinegar and aromatics. I didn't realize it as a kid, but pescado en escabeche, a dish of fried or sauteed fish almost pickled in a vinegar-based sauce, is a link between the disparate cultures of my parents.

"The Romans were no strangers to preserving fish in vinegar and oil -- Apicus gives a recipe for fried fish preserved in vinegar in De re coquinaria (late fourth century). But escabeche probably came into Spain with the Muslims," writes Maricel E. Presilla in "Gran Cocina Latina," one of my favorite books. "The word comes from the Arabic iskedeg, which in turn is a popular form of the Persian word sikbaj. A 13th-century Baghdadi recipe for sikbaj instructs cooks to fry fish in sesame oil with coriander seeds and then pour vinegar colored with saffron over it."

When the Moors settled in Al-Andalus -- present day Andalusia -- they brought this technique with them. Not only was it prized for its deliciousness and adaptability, but in the days before refrigeration, it was a reliable way to preserve fish, as Anya von Bremzen writes in "The New Spanish Table." (Escabeche was and is also made with meat, vegetables or legumes.) Between the 13th and 15th centuries, Muslims lost their hold on Andalusia as it gradually became Christian. Escabeche endured this transition, as well as the painful Inquisition years that followed.

The Moors gave the Spanish a taste of sweet and sour, a flavor combination that persisted across Europe through the Middle Ages. Accordingly, escabeche recipes sometimes included almond milk, honey, dried fruit and warm spices. Eventually, the Spanish settled on a formula heavy on the olive oil, vinegar, garlic and bay.

It's no surprise then that the escabeches of the Caribbean, Central and South America are largely based on this quartet of aromatics. From there, cooks in different regions pulled from locally available spices and seasonings, augmenting the pickling sauce with a variety of herbs, vegetables, fruits and chiles. In Puerto Rico, green bananas and chicken gizzards are made into an escabeche with onions, allspice and sofrito. In Uruguay, partridge escabeche contains carrots and black peppercorns. In Mexico and Central America, a variety of vegetables is made into escabeches, which are served alongside elaborate dishes.

For this version of Pescado en Escabeche, I wanted to create a recipe that honored traditional escabeches. I also wanted something I would reliably want to cook and eat -- meaning, I wanted to be able to make and eat it within an hour.

Many Puerto Rican recipes for fish escabeche call for dredging the fish in flour and then pan frying it in olive oil before dousing it in a vinegary sauce. Here, you'll simply sear firm halibut steaks and then set them in a bowl filled with lime juice, vinegar, olives, garlic and onion slices. Add a bay leaf to keep it traditional. I prefer to toss in a sliced Fresno chile. Its subtle heat adds a little extra dimension -- and color! -- to the pungent dish. Let the fish settle into the escabeche for at least 15 minutes before serving. Garnished with cilantro, it is wonderful over rice. I like serving plantain chips on the side, too, for a little crunch.

Escabeche can have many variations, but the key is a balance of sweet and sour. (For The Washington Post/Rey Lopez)

Pescado en Escabeche

4 tablespoons olive oil, divided use

2 (10-ounce) skin-on halibut filets, patted dry

Fine salt

Freshly ground black pepper

¼ cup fresh lime juice

¼ cup white vinegar or white wine vinegar

¼ cup manzanilla olives with pimentos

3 cloves garlic, thinly sliced

1 tablespoon olive brine

½ small yellow onion, sliced

1 bay leaf (optional)

1 Fresno chile, seeded and sliced (optional)

10 stems fresh cilantro, chopped

Cooked white rice, for serving (optional)

Plantain chips, for serving (optional)

Rub 1 tablespoon of the oil all over the halibut, then lightly season with salt and pepper.

In a shallow serving bowl large enough for the fish, stir together the remaining 3 tablespoons of oil, the lime juice, vinegar, olives, garlic, olive brine, onion, bay leaf, if using, chile, if using, and cilantro.

Heat a well-seasoned grill pan or large cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat until it just begins to smoke. Place the filets skin side down in the hot pan and cook until the skin turns golden brown, 4 to 6 minutes. Carefully flip and cook until the flesh is opaque and the fish begins to flake when prodded with a fork, another 4 to 6 minutes.

Nestle the fish into the bowl with the vinegar mixture, skin side up and let marinate for at least 15 minutes and up to 40 minutes (the longer it marinates, the more pungent its flavor will be).

Transfer each filet to a shallow bowl and spoon the sauce over. Discard the bay leaf. Serve warm or at room temperature, with rice or plantain chips on the side, if desired.

Makes 2 servings.







