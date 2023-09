Cyberattack snarls Clorox operations

A recent cyberattack upended Clorox's production processes, the company said, meaning Clorox brand products will be scarce on some store shelves for the next several months.

The cybersecurity violation was first discovered Aug. 14 when the company detected unauthorized activity on several IT systems, Clorox said in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing Monday.

In response to the attack, Clorox took the affected systems offline and began operating at a reduced production capacity, resulting in "an elevated level of consumer product availability issues."

An assessment of the cyberattack revealed widespread damage to the company's IT infrastructure, causing it to spend the past month repairing its ordering systems and gradually putting them back online. The filing said the company expected to resume its regular order processing by the week of Sept. 25.

The limited output and manual ordering, however, have led Clorox to anticipate shortages affecting sales through March.

"Due to order processing delays and elevated level of product outages, the company now believes the impact will be material on Q1 financial results," Clorox said.

The filing stated an internal review concluded the unauthorized cyber activity had been "contained" thanks to cybersecurity measures implemented by Clorox. Shares of the Clorox Co. fell Monday after the public filing.

The cyberattack is not the only cause of Clorox product shortages in recent years; after the outbreak of the covid-19 pandemic in 2020, demand for Clorox disinfectant wipes and other sanitizing products spiked beyond the company's output until well into the following year.