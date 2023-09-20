Department of Human Services deputy secretary of youth and families tenders resignation

Mischa Martin, deputy secretary of youth and families at the state Department of Human Services, has tendered her resignation, effective Oct. 13, saying it's time for her to focus on her family.

She said in a letter dated Sept. 13 to state Department of Human Services Secretary Kristi Putnam that it's been an honor to serve and support the initiatives of this administration, and she loves serving alongside co-workers and stakeholders who are committed to improving outcomes for Arkansas children and families.

"For the past 15 years, I have been dedicated to the mission," Martin wrote.

The state Department of Human Services staff "have become my family, but it is time for me to focus on my children and family," she said. She said she has full confidence that the state Department of Human Services team will forge forward and continue to make a difference for children and families.

In her letter to Putnam, Martin wrote, "Please let me know how I can make this transition smooth. The clients that we serve will continue to be my main priority during this transition."

Asked whether the department has decided on Martin's replacement, Department of Human Services spokesman Gavin Lesnick said Tuesday that "We are working on a transition plan at this time."

Putnam said Tuesday in a written statement that "Deputy Secretary Martin has contributed 15 years of her life to serving thousands of the most vulnerable Arkansans, and has many accomplishments to her credit that have improved the lives of so many."

"While we are going to miss her very much, we certainly understand and support her decision to spend more time with her family," she said. "I love Mischa's passion and know that we can continue to count on her voice being part of our work."

Martin previously served as director of the Division of Children and Family Services and was responsible for the safety of children and youths in Arkansas, child abuse and neglect prevention, foster care, and adoption programs, according to the state Department of Human Services' website.

In 2008, she joined the state Department of Human Services and represented the department in dependency neglect cases, adult maltreatment cases and central registry administrative hearings, according to the department's website. In 2015, she was named deputy counsel, where she managed the attorneys who represent the Division of Children and Family Services, the Arkansas State Police Crimes Against Children Division, and Adult Protective Services.

Then Martin served as the assistant director of compliance and monitoring for the Department of Human Services' Division of Developmental Disabilities Services. In 2016, Martin transitioned to the Division of Children and Family Services, according to the department's website.

Senate President Pro Tempore Bart Hester, R-Cave Springs, told lawmakers on Friday that Martin will be moving on to what he hopes "are bigger and better things" in the next few weeks. He said Martin is owed appreciation on behalf of the children of Arkansas for the thousands of lives she has affected, and lawmakers gave her a standing ovation.

Martin told lawmakers on Friday that her children started middle school a few weeks ago, and "it's time for me to be a mom for a little bit."

She said she has worried about and loved every child in the state, "and my passion is still there today like it was 15 years ago, so I hope that I will get to serve with each of you in the future in some way."

As deputy secretary for youth and families, Martin's salary is $180,599 a year, according to the Arkansas Transparency website.