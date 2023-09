Daniel McFadin and Jared are back to discuss Denny Hamlin's NASCAR Cup win at Bristol and his dominance in the first round of the playoffs. After a lengthy discussion about Spire Motorsports buys Live Fast Motorsports' charter for $40 million, they preview the Round of 12, which starts at Texas Motor Speedway.

