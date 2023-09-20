Fayetteville won’t apply for federal housing grant after proposal fails to gain enough support from council, mayor

FAYETTEVILLE -- A majority of the City Council on Tuesday supported applying for a federal affordable housing grant, but the measure failed to pass after Mayor Lioneld Jordan declined to vote.

Council members voted 4-2 to support applying for a Pathways to Removing Obstacles to Housing competitive grant with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The proposal, a resolution, needed five affirmative votes to pass. Jordan sided with city staff, who cited concerns over the ability to prepare the application in time for the grant's deadline, the lack of a concrete project and a scoring system that likely would put the city at a disadvantage compared to other municipalities nationally.

Council member Sarah Moore sponsored the measure. It would have encouraged Jordan to direct planning staff to apply for the grant and seek partnerships with municipalities or organizations to come up with a minimum $1 million project proposal. It also would have enabled the city to hire an outside firm to help write the grant application.

The grant's deadline is Oct. 10. A 15-day public comment period would have been required. Municipalities that apply are ranked by a scoring criteria and are eligible for an award of $1 million to $10 million, depending on the proposed project.

Acknowledging the city's staff is stretched thin, Moore said she has heard from residents willing to help with the grant application. Nineteen residents spoke in favor of applying, some with local groups Fayetteville Strong and Arkansas Renters United. Many shared personal stories about their own struggles or those of people they know trying to find adequate, affordable housing and encouraged the council to ask staff to at least apply.

Moore was joined by D'Andre Jones, Mike Wiederkehr and Sarah Bunch in voting in favor of applying for the grant. Jones acknowledged the time crunch but said the city has taken on difficult endeavors before. He said he hears from constituents daily about their inability to find housing and wanted to represent their concerns.

"We don't need any new ideas," Jones said "We need the political will."

Council members Scott Berna, Teresa Turk and Holly Hertzberg voted against. Berna said he believes the city is in a housing crisis but questioned how realistic receiving the grant would be.

"I think there are too many things stacked against us," he said. "We're going against cities with 1 million in population that have 100 staffers in place for their planning department. We don't have that."

Jordan said the grant looked good to him but that he doesn't have staff with the time to be pulled from other priorities. Housing is a long-term issue that requires a thoughtful, well-researched approach, he said.

"My staff is focused on clearly defined projects that have been vetted through our planning process and community engagement standards," Jordan said. "I do not intend to direct my staff to stop working on those priority projects to attempt a last-minute application for a grant."

In other business, the council voted 7-0 on proposed water and sewer rate changes. The council last discussed the rate changes Aug. 15, when a discrepancy was pointed out dealing with proposed wholesale rates for sewer service.

Initially, consultant firm Black & Veatch proposed increasing West Fork's sewer rates by 20% and Elkins' rates by 18%. The consultant presented new figures to the council Tuesday, changing the increases to 11.8% for West Fork and 21% for Elkins.

West Fork Mayor Heith Caudle said he still wasn't happy about the increase but thanked the city for revisiting the proposed rates after raising a discrepancy about the cost to treat groundwater beneath sewer pipes.

Additionally, the council voted 6-1 to rezone about 20 acres near Truckers Drive for residential multifamily up to 18 units an acre. The land previously had no zoning designation because the previous planned zoning district it was under expired.

Turk voted against, saying the land serves an important ecological function by working as a natural sponge near Wilson Springs. Two residents spoke in opposition to the rezoning, while two spoke in support.