Fighting starts in Nagorno-Karabakh

YEREVAN, Armenia -- Azerbaijan's forces rained artillery fire on Armenian positions in Nagorno-Karabakh on Tuesday, and local officials reported that scores of people -- both civilians and troops -- were killed and wounded in the fighting.

Ethnic Armenian authorities in the Caucasus Mountains region urged Azerbaijan to sit down for talks, but Azerbaijan's presidential administration said what it described as an "anti-terrorist operation" will continue until "illegal Armenian military formations" surrender and the separatist government of Nagorno-Karabakh dismantles itself.

The reports raised concerns that a full-scale war in the region could resume between Azerbaijan and Armenia, which have faced off for more than three decades in a conflict over the mountainous territory. The most recent heavy fighting there occurred for six weeks in 2020.

Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry announced the start of the operation hours after it reported that four soldiers and two civilians died in land mine explosions in Nagorno-Karabakh.

The ministry did not immediately give details but said front-line positions and military assets of Armenia's armed forces were being "incapacitated using high-precision weapons," and that only legitimate military targets were attacked.

Armenia's Foreign Ministry, however, denied its weapons or troops were in Nagorno-Karabakh and called reported sabotage and land mines in the region "a lie." Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashiyan alleged that Azerbaijan's main goal is to draw Armenia into hostilities.

Ethnic Armenian officials in Nagorno-Karabakh said in a statement that the region's capital of Stepanakert and other villages were "under intense shelling." The region's military said Azerbaijan was using aircraft, artillery and missile systems and drones in the fighting.

Video from the city showed a damaged residential building with shattered windows and damaged cars nearby.

Residents of Stepanakert moved to basements and bomb shelters, and the fighting cut off electricity. Food shortages persisted in the area, with the limited amount of humanitarian aid delivered Monday not distributed due to the shelling, which resumed in the evening after halting briefly in the afternoon.

Nagorno-Karabakh human rights ombudsman Geghan Stepanyan said 27 people, including two civilians, were killed and more than 200 others were wounded. According to Stepanyan's earlier statements, one child was among those killed, and 11 children were among those injured.

The Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office said Armenian forces fired at Shusha, a city in Nagorno-Karabakh under Azerbaijan's control, from large-caliber weapons, killing one civilian.

Neither claim could be independently verified.

Thomas de Waal, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Europe think tank, said the military operation could be part of a plan by Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev to get ethnic Armenians to leave the area.

Although he said it was still early to assess, it could be "a kind of limited military action which will try to coerce thousands of Armenians to flee to Armenia. And then Aliyev can achieve his objective of taking over Karabakh with not so much bloodshed," de Waal told The Associated Press.

Earlier Tuesday, Azerbaijan said six people were killed in two separate explosions in the region that is partly under the control of ethnic Armenian forces.

A statement from Azerbaijan's Interior Ministry, state security service and prosecutor-general said that two highway department workers died before dawn when their vehicle was blown up by a mine and that a truckload of soldiers responding to the incident hit another mine, killing four.

Nagorno-Karabakh and sizable surrounding territories were under ethnic Armenian control since the 1994 end of a separatist war, but Azerbaijan regained the territories and parts of Nagorno-Karabakh during the 2020 fighting. That ended with an armistice placing Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh.

However, Azerbaijan alleges that Armenia has smuggled in weapons since then. The claims led to a blockade of the road connecting Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia, causing food and medicine shortages.

Information for this article was contributed by Jim Heintz, Dasha Litvinova, Aida Sultanova and Siranush Sargsyan of The Associated Press.

In this photo released by Gegham Stepanyan, Ombudsman of Human Rights of the Artsakh Republic in the breakaway territory of Nagorno-Karabakh in Azerbaijan in his Twitter account on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, a damaged residential apartment building following shelling is seen in Stepanakert in the breakaway territory of Nagorno-Karabakh in Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan on Tuesday declared that it started what it called an "anti-terrorist operation" targeting Armenian military positions in the Nagorno-Karabakh region and officials in that region said there was heavy artillery firing around its capital. (Gegham Stepanyan, Ombudsman Human Rights of the Artsakh Republic in the breakaway territory of Nagorno-Karabakh in Azerbaijan in his Twitter account via AP)



Children eat sitting in a shelter during shelling in Stepanakert in Nagorno-Karabakh. Azerbaijan on Tuesday declared that it started what it called an "anti-terrorist operation" targeting Armenian military positions in the Nagorno-Karabakh region and officials in that region said there was heavy artillery firing around its capital. (AP Photo/Siranush Sargsyan)



A damaged residential apartment building following shelling is seen in Stepanakert, Nagorno-Karabakh. Azerbaijan on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, declared that it started what it called an "anti-terrorist operation" targeting Armenian military positions in the Nagorno-Karabakh region and officials in that region said there was heavy artillery firing around its capital. (AP Photo/Siranush Sargsyan)



A girl embraces her relative sitting in a shelter during shelling in Stepanakert, Nagorno-Karabakh. Azerbaijan on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, declared that it started what it called an "anti-terrorist operation" targeting Armenian military positions in the Nagorno-Karabakh region and officials in that region said there was heavy artillery firing around its capital. (AP Photo/Siranush Sargsyan)



People gather at the Armenia government building to protest against Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Yerevan, Armenia, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023. Pashinyan is aware of the potential power of such protests, having become prime minister himself on the heels of large demonstrations in 2018. (Vahram Baghdasaryan/Photolure via AP)



People gather at the Armenia government building to protest against Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Yerevan, Armenia, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023. Pashinyan is aware of the potential power of such protests, having become prime minister himself on the heels of large demonstrations in 2018. (Vahram Baghdasaryan/Photolure via AP)



In this photo taken from video released by Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, explosion flame rises over an area which Azerbaijan says hosts Armenian forces' positions in the breakaway territory of Nagorno-Karabakh in Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan on Tuesday declared that it started what it called an "anti-terrorist operation" targeting Armenian military positions in the Nagorno-Karabakh region and officials in that region said there was heavy artillery firing around its capital. (Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan via AP)



In this photo taken from video released by Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, smoke rises over an area which Azerbaijan says hosts Armenian forces' positions in the breakaway territory of Nagorno-Karabakh in Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan on Tuesday declared that it started what it called an "anti-terrorist operation" targeting Armenian military positions in the Nagorno-Karabakh region and officials in that region said there was heavy artillery firing around its capital. (Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan via AP)

