Freed Iran captives back in U.S.

WASHINGTON -- Americans detained for years in Iran arrived home Tuesday, tearfully hugged their loved ones and declared "Freedom!" after being let go as part of a politically risky deal that saw President Joe Biden agree to the release of nearly $6 billion in frozen Iranian assets.

The prisoners landed at Fort Belvoir, Va., with clapping and cheers heard in the predawn hours. Siamak Namazi, the first off the jet, paused for a moment, closed his eyes and took a deep breath before leaving the plane. Loved ones, some holding small American flags, enveloped them in hugs and exchanged greetings in English and Farsi, the main language of Iran.

"The nightmare is finally over," Namazi's brother, Babak, said at the airport.

"We haven't had this moment in over eight years," he added, his arm around his brother and his formerly detained father, Baquer, who had been earlier released by Iran. "It's unbelievable."

One of the other freed Americans, Emad Sharghi, received from his sister, Neda, a U.S. flag and a stuffed animal that she had given to their father 30 years ago when he had bypass surgery, a family representative said.

The former prisoners, who flew on the Gulfstream V that brought WNBA star Brittney Griner home after her detention in Russia, later posed for a group photograph with their families.

The successful negotiations for the Americans' freedom brought Biden profuse thanks from their families but heat from Republican presidential rivals and other opponents for the monetary arrangement with one of America's top adversaries.

"Today, five innocent Americans who were imprisoned in Iran are finally coming home," the Democratic president said in a statement released as the plane carrying the group from Tehran initially landed in Doha, Qatar, on Monday.

When the Americans initially stopped in Doha after their release from Iran, three of them -- Namazi, Sharghi and Morad Tahbaz -- emerged. They hugged the U.S. ambassador to Qatar, Timmy Davis, and others. The three then threw their arms over one another's shoulders and walked off toward the airport.

Iran's hard-line President Ebrahim Raisi, on hand for the United Nations General Assembly in New York, suggested the exchange could be "a step in the direction of a humanitarian action between us and America."

Iran aired footage of the two prisoners who returned to the Islamic Republic as part of the swap, while two will remain in the U.S. and a fifth will go to a third country. The two who returned hugged their families and criticized the U.S. for their sentences.

"The U.S government accused me of having the will to jeopardize U.S interests through disregarding the sanctions. I wonder how the U.S government can accuse someone of a crime by reading his mind?" Reza Sarhangpour Kafrani told Iranian state television.

Kafrani was indicted in 2021, charged with unlawfully exporting laboratory equipment to Iran and money laundering.

Also released, according to Nour News, was Mehrdad Ansari, an Iranian the U.S. sentenced to 63 months in prison in 2021 for obtaining equipment that could be used in various pieces of military gear.

Tensions are almost certain to remain high between the U.S. and Iran, which are locked in disputes over Tehran's nuclear program and other matters. Iran says the program is peaceful, but it now enriches uranium closer than ever to weapons-grade levels.

The prisoner release unfolded amid a major American military buildup in the Persian Gulf, with the possibility of U.S. troops boarding and guarding commercial ships in the Strait of Hormuz, through which 20% of all oil shipments pass.

The deal has already opened Biden to fresh criticism from Republicans and others who say the administration is helping boost the Iranian economy at a time when Iran poses a growing threat to American troops and Mideast allies. That could have implications in his re-election campaign.

Former President Donald Trump, the early front-runner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, called it an "absolutely ridiculous" deal on the Truth Social social media site. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell accused Biden of "rewarding and incentivizing Tehran's bad behavior."

Information for this article was contributed by Nasser Karimi, Amir Vahdat, Matthew Lee, Paul Haven, Aamer Madhani, Michelle Phillips, Eric Tucker and Farnoush Amiri of The Associated Press.