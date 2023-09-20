Heat is on for Warriors-Bruins

It's that time of year again. The weather is moving from miserably hot to just a little toasty, conference play is starting up across the state and it's time for the premier private school clash between Pulaski Academy and Little Rock Christian.

The Bruins (3-0) enter as the No. 2 team in Class 6A, while the Warriors (3-1) enter at No. 4 after they received a shock to the system in a 43-22 loss to Shiloh Christian on Sept. 1.

Pulaski Academy has won five in a row against Little Rock Christian, with the last loss to the Warriors coming on Oct. 4, 2019.

The Bruins will be without top receiver John Mark Charette as he deals with a lisfranc injury in his foot, but receivers Walden Culpepper and William Svoboda have filled in nicely as targets for quarterback Brandon Cobb.

Little Rock Christian's offense, led by Auburn quarterback commit Walker White, has started conference play well with back-to-back 40-plus point performances. White has 9 passing touchdowns to 1 interception this season with 666 passing yards.

This has the makings of the Warriors' best chance to take down their rival since 2019, but it will not be that straightforward.

Pulaski Academy 42, Little Rock Christian 35

Fayetteville (3-0) at Bentonville West (2-1) The Bulldogs' offense lit up their nonconference opponents, averaging 52.3 points per game. Minnesota commit and Fayetteville quarterback Drake Lindsey is averaging 271 passing yards per game. Fayetteville 45, Bentonville West 27

Rogers (3-0) at Fort Smith Southside (3-0) The Mountaineers' defense was stellar in nonconference play, holding opponents to a combined 22 points. The Mavericks showcase one of the state's top rushing attacks with Amari Tucker and Isaac Gregory. Rogers 42, Fort Smith Southside 35

Cabot (1-2) at Jonesboro (1-2) Both squads enter conference play with losing records and looking to right the ship. This isn't the same Cabot team that won this game 37-6 last season, but the Panthers should have enough to start conference play off with a win. Cabot 24, Jonesboro 13

Searcy (3-0) at Little Rock Catholic (2-1) These are two of the 6A-East's top passing attacks. The Rockets scored 42 points and passed for 437 yards, but they fell to Benton and will look to rebound against the Lions. Little Rock Catholic 35, Searcy 25

Camden Fairview (2-1) at Hot Springs Lakeside (2-1) The Rams have already matched their win total from last season and fell one point shy last week of going undefeated in nonconference play. The Cardinals have had a similar fate, winning two of their first three games and losing one by a single point. Camden Fairview 31, Hot Springs Lakeside 21

White Hall (3-1) Mills (4-0) Despite their vastly different season outcomes, this matchup was decided by two points last season, with Mills winning 34-32. The Comets have a revamped skill group and are scoring 42.3 points per game. Mills 45, White Hall 30

Pea Ridge (3-0) at Prairie Grove (2-1) A win over Prairie Grove would give Pea Ridge Coach Brey Cook as many wins this season as his first two combined. This is the Blackhawks' biggest test yet against a Tigers team that beat them 48-31 last season. Pea Ridge 38, Prairie Grove 27

Ozark (2-1) at Berryville (2-1) The Hillbillies are 6-0 since 2000 against the Bobcats, winning last season's matchup 50-15. Ozark likely has too much offensive firepower for a Berryville team averaging 14.7 points per game. Ozark 48, Berryville 17

Gosnell (3-0) at Highland (2-1) The Pirates have won each of their games this season by 14 or more points. They defeated the Rebels 48-14 last season and will look to have a repeat performance Friday. Gosnell 35, Berryville 14

Mayflower (3-0) at Pottsville (3-1) The Apaches have followed a season-opening loss with three wins in a row. The Eagles opened 4A-4 play last week with a win over conference championship contender Clinton. Mayflower 28, Pottsville 21

Benton Harmony Grove (2-2) at Clinton (3-1) In many ways, the Cardinals and Yellowjackets are mirror images of one another. Neither team has had a conventional season through four weeks, so this could go either way. Benton Harmony Grove 30, Clinton 28

Hackett (2-1) at Booneville (1-2) The Bearcats' gauntlet of a nonconference slate wasn't kind to them, but they went 6-1 in 3A-1 play last season after a similar start. Booneville will be the favorite in nearly all of its games the rest of the regular season. Booneville 34, Hackett 14

Jessieville (2-1) at Bismarck (2-1) Jessieville has won eight of the past 10 meetings with Bismarck, but the former won in convincing fashion, 49-14, last season. Bismarck's offense has scored 90 points over its past two weeks and should see a significant output again here. Bismarck 32, Jessieville 23

Bigelow (4-0) at Mountainburg (2-1) The Panthers have lost just four games in four seasons, including this campaign. Bigelow has defeated Mountainburg by a combined 129-28 over the past three meetings. Bigelow 40, Mountainburg 18