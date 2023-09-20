DEAR HELOISE: This summer, I grew my first vegetable garden! It was fun and it saved me money. My vegetables tasted different ... better, in fact, than store-bought ones. I picked my vegetables at the peak of their flavor, and it truly made a difference.

My doctor, who grew up on a farm, swears that home-grown vegetables have more vitamins and are healthier because they are usually not sprayed with pesticides. Since I'm in my garden most mornings to "water and weed," I notice if there has been any "bug activity." Then I get busy to get rid of the invaders!

-- Tracy H.,

Clawson, Mich.

DEAR HELOISE: My mother-in-law is coming for a visit at Christmas. She is from Europe and is staying for a whole month, and I want her to try some of the southwest dishes we love so much. She is convinced that my husband and I eat only frozen, pre-packaged meals because that is what her other daughter-in-law does. I want to assure her that her son and grandchildren are being fed fresh food, as well as let her sample some southwestern cuisine. So, would you reprint your tasty Southwestern Veggie Rice recipe?

-- Addie W.,

Santa Fe, N.M.

DEAR ADDIE: I love this recipe, too. Here's a reprint.

Southwestern Veggie Rice

3 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 large onion, chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced or pressed

1 ½ cups rice

1/ 8 teaspoon cayenne pepper

2 chicken bouillon cubes

2 cups boiling water

10 ounces frozen or canned peas and carrots, thawed

1 ½ cups peeled, seeded, chopped tomatoes

Cook oil uncovered for 2 minutes on high in a 3-quart microwave-safe casserole. Add onion, garlic and rice. Cook uncovered on high for 3 minutes until onion is limp and rice is opaque. Stir once.

Stir in cayenne pepper and bouillon cubes that have been dissolved in the boiling water. Cover tightly and cook on high for 4 to 7 minutes, or until liquid begins to boil. Reduce heat to medium and cook for 10 to 12 minutes, or until most of the liquid is absorbed and the rice is tender. Let stand covered for 5 minutes.

Don't peek! Let it set to absorb the moisture. At the end of the standing time, stir in peas, carrots and tomatoes.

