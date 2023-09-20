Shelly Deano, store manager for Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson JMM Express, said two bears raided a Krispy Kreme van outside the Alaska convenience store and chomped on pastries for about 20 minutes before heading back into the woods.

Camille Bennett, founder of Project Say Something, an organization that staged protests against a Confederate monument in Florence, Ala., claimed in a free speech lawsuit recently settled with the city that "there was really no legal framework" to the parade permit and noise ordinance used to stymie demonstrations.

Craig Milne, 76, was charged with a hate crime after smashing the windows of a museum in Seattle's Chinatown International District, prosecutors said, adding that the white man's "lack of remorse gives the State significant community safety concerns."

Yong De Lin, 66, of New York City, faces four criminal charges in connection with 17 unlicensed acupuncture treatments he performed on a 63-year-old woman, who received emergency surgery after the suspect punctured her lungs.

Justin Moore, of Washington state, was sentenced to 40 months in prison for bringing a dozen Molotov cocktails to a September 2020 protest at the Seattle Police Officers Guild headquarters.

Jalynn Garner, 21, who was 16 years old when he fatally shot a retired St. Louis police sergeant during a carjacking attempt, has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for second-degree murder, robbery and two counts of armed criminal action.

Steve Buyer, 64, a former Republican congressman of Indiana, was sentenced to 22 months in prison and ordered to forfeit $354,027 and pay a $10,000 fine for making illegal stock trades based on inside information while working as a consultant and lobbyist after he left office.

Kinga Gajewska, an opposition Polish lawmaker, was briefly detained by police after she used a megaphone to interrupt a campaign speech by Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki with information about an alleged visa scandal involving some consular workers who are reported to have taken bribes in return for visas.

Lauren Boebert, Republican congresswoman of Colorado, said after getting ejected from a performance with a date that "all future date nights have been canceled and I learned to check party affiliations before you go on a date."