Little Rock city board approves spending tied to board room renovations, new courthouse and port supersite

Members of the Little Rock Board of Directors during a meeting Tuesday adopted measures clearing the way for more renovations to the City Hall board room and pre-construction services tied to a new municipal courthouse.

Additionally, city board members voted to modify the agenda at the outset of the meeting to add a resolution that authorizes spending $2 million to help the Little Rock Port Authority develop a so-called supersite.

All three items were approved in a voice vote with the rest of the consent agenda.

Development of the supersite is intended to entice a major enterprise to locate at the port once an aviation navigation beacon known as a VOR cone -- the name refers to VHF Omni Directional Radio Range -- has been dismantled, opening up a swath of new acreage. A new VOR cone north of the Arkansas River is expected to be activated in September 2024.

An amendment to the 2022 budget that city board members adopted in March allocated the $2 million for the port along with other planned transfers out of the general fund meant to pay for special projects.

Another resolution adopted Tuesday gives the OK for Little Rock City Manager Bruce Moore to execute a contract amendment with the firm HYDCO, Inc. for the board room renovations.

Meetings in the board room were discontinued when the covid-19 pandemic began in 2020 and city board members have yet to return. They currently meet at the Centre at University Park, a community center on West 12th Street.

The contract amount is expected to increase from approximately $323,000 to $638,000. The city board voted to authorize the original contract in March. HYDCO's first day on site was April 26, Little Rock City Clerk Susan Langley said by email recently.

The additional work will encompass restoration of the board room's original tile floor, installation of crown molding to match the room's original design and replacement of the board room's heating, ventilation and air conditioning system, according to city board documents.

A memo from the city manager's office said that "the HVAC for the Boardroom needs to be replaced and upgraded during the current renovation. If it is not, then comfort and indoor air quality for the new Boardroom will be inadequate, especially during peak seasons."

The resolution related to the planned new courthouse that was adopted Tuesday authorizes a contract for up to $528,000 as a joint venture between East Harding Construction and 1911 Construction for pre-construction and construction management services.

The courthouse and police property room are expected to be built at 700 W. Markham St. once the old Little Rock Police Department headquarters there is razed.

The current Little Rock District Court building is at 600 W. Markham St.

Construction of the new courthouse was one of six project categories Little Rock voters approved during an August 2022 referendum on whether to extend three capital-improvement mills and issue up to $161.8 million in bonds.

The total budget for the project is $9.6 million, according to city board documents.