Police beat

by Grant Lancaster | Today at 3:11 a.m.

LR man arrested on assault charge

Little Rock police early Tuesday arrested a man who they say shot at his romantic partner using a rifle he was not legally allowed to own.

The victim told officers who responded to 1901 Boyce St. around 1 a.m. that Charles Higgins, 43, of Little Rock shot at her three times with an AR-15-style rifle, according to an arrest report. The two have a no contact order in place, the report states.

Police arrested Higgins, who is a convicted felon and cannot legally own a gun. He faces felony charges of aggravated assault on a family or household member and possession of a firearm by certain persons.

Higgins was being held in the Pulaski County jail Tuesday night in lieu of a $10,000 bond, the jail's online inmate roster states.

Print Headline: LR man is arrested on assault charge

