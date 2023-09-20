Mayor resigns post in Bryant

Bryant Mayor Allen Scott submitted a letter of resignation Tuesday, fewer than 24 hours after the City Council voted unanimously to recommend that he step down in response to a complaint filed by a former city employee.

"It is with regret that I tend my resignation as Mayor of Bryant, effective September 30, 2023," Scott said in his letter.

"It has been an honor serving as Mayor of the city."

A complaint that a former employee filed with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission is what led to the City Council asking the mayor to resign, a city representative confirmed.

On Monday evening, the council went into executive session and emerged from it asking for Scott's resignation.

The next afternoon, shortly after 4:15 p.m., the city released Scott's resignation letter to the media.

"There have been great strides in improving our infrastructure and parks in the city during my tenure, and I hope there is continued improvement," Scott wrote. "My resignation is best for the city and my physical and mental health."

During a news conference Tuesday afternoon, city spokesperson Jordan Reynolds declined to name the former employee who had filed the complaint or provide any other specifics.

"The city is working closely with [the] city council to resolve this matter quickly, not only for the city, but for the residents of Bryant as well," Reynolds said.

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission investigates claims of illegal discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability or genetic information, according to its website.

Hours after Scott announced his resignation, Reynolds sent a news release stating that the city was "working closely" with the City Council to appoint an interim mayor "in the near future."

Efforts to contact Scott by phone and social media Tuesday were unsuccessful.

Less than two minutes after the start of Monday night's council meeting, a motion was made to file into a separate room for an executive session. The one who made the motion, Ward 3 Councilman Rob Roedel, turned to Scott, who was leading the meeting, and said, "Mayor, you may stay here."

After the executive session, that lasted about one hour and 15 minutes, the council members returned to the dais and voted 7-0 to recommend that the mayor resign.

"I will take it under advisement," Scott replied.

Scott asked for a motion to adjourn, at which time Ward 2 Councilwoman Star Henson called for a motion for a no-confidence vote for the mayor. The vote was 7-0.

Afterward, the council voted 7-0 to remove the duties assigned to the mayor and turn them over to Ward 3 Councilman Jason Brown. With that vote, the mayor was ordered to hand over the city credit card, the key to city hall and return all property that belongs to the city, including his laptop and cellphone. His car allowance also was stopped.

After that vote, the meeting was adjourned.

The City Council has eight members -- two from each of the city's four wards. Ward 4 Councilman Jordan O'Roark was not present for Monday's meeting.

Ward 1 Councilwoman Lisa Meyer told The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on Tuesday that she had "no comment other than what was made public [Monday] night" and referred all questions to City Attorney Ashley Clancy. Efforts to reach Clancy on Tuesday were unsuccessful.

Under the state Freedom of Information Act, a public entity's governing body, such as a city council, can generally only hold an executive session "for the purpose of considering employment, appointment, promotion, demotion, disciplining or resignation of any public officer or employee."

Reynolds said the city council's votes Monday had nothing to do with a lawsuit that was filed last week by a former city police officer.

Court documents show that Kristie Silor, a former Bryant police officer who was fired Sept. 1, claims in her lawsuit that Allen violated her First Amendment rights and her right to "[protest] as allowed by the Arkansas Civil Rights Act, the Arkansas Whistleblowing Protection Act and the Arkansas Constitution."

Silor is seeking a "name-clearing hearing" in addition to compensatory and punitive damages, according to her complaint.

Days before she was fired, Silor was promoted to detective, the lawsuit states. She also added that she "performed her job satisfactorily."

Silor alleges that she complained about sexual harassment and took part in an investigation into her accusation. Afterward, she was "subjected to a hostile work environment," according to the lawsuit.

Other claims in the complaint include that the city prohibited Silor from interacting with her fiance and the Bauxite Police Department, where her fiance is employed as a police officer, that a fellow Bryant police officer obstructed an investigation of his stepson and that the city covered up the investigation. She also accuses officials of "fabricating" the reasons behind her firing.

Scott is the only defendant named in Silor's lawsuit.

Scott has been mayor since 2018. He was re-elected in 2022. He previously served as a city councilman for Ward 2.

Before entering politics, Scott worked as a geologist and taught high school science, according to his LinkedIn page.