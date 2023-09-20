Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports

YouTube said Tuesday Russell Brand will no longer make money from the video streaming site after several women made allegations of sexual assault against the comedian-turned-influencer. The BBC removed some of Brand's material from its streaming archive, joining a growing list of organizations distancing themselves from the performer, who denies sexual assault and has not been charged with any criminal offenses. YouTube said monetization of Brand's account, which has 6.6 million subscribers, has been suspended "following serious allegations against the creator." "This decision applies to all channels that may be owned or operated by Russell Brand," the Google-owned video service said. The suspension means Brand won't be able to earn money from the ads that run within and alongside YouTube videos. Brand, 48, denies allegations of sexual assault made by four women in a Channel 4 television documentary and The Times and Sunday Times newspapers. The four allegations date from between 2006-13.

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner finally settled their contentious and highly publicized divorce this past weekend. A Santa Barbara judge decided that the "Yellowstone" star, 68, will only have to fork over $63,000 in child support each month to the 49-year-old designer, who was seeking $248,000 a month, TMZ reports. Judge Thomas Anderle also upheld the former spouses' prenuptial agreement, according to the outlet. If Baumgartner opts to fight it, she'll have to repay more than $1 million to the two-time Oscar winner and cover his legal fees. Sources told TMZ Baumgartner received more from the divorce than the prenup initially laid out in order to speed along the settlement -- the details of which were not outlined. Baumgartner, according to the outlet, was likely denied her fee request for $850,000. The "Dances With Wolves" star and director tied the knot with Baumgartner in September 2004. Together they have three children -- sons Cayden, 16, and Hayes, 14, as well as daughter Grace, 13. The marriage was the second for Costner, who was previously married to college sweetheart Cindy Silva, with whom he shares daughters Annie, 39, Lily, 36, and son Joe, 35. Costner is also father to son Liam, 26, with ex Bridget Rooney.