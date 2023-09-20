Accelerator to back

veteran-owned firms

Arkansas veterans will have an opportunity to join a local business-accelerator program to enhance the growth of small firms in the state run by fellow U.S. military veterans.

The Veteran-Owned Small Business Accelerator is accepting applications for the initiative that will be run by the Little Rock Venture Center and the U.S. Small Business Administration's Arkansas office, the sponsors announced Tuesday.

"At The Venture Center, we recognize the immense contributions that veterans bring to the business world," said Daniel Schutte, vice president of strategic partnerships at The Venture Center. "Through this accelerator program, we aim to honor their service by equipping them with the skills and support necessary to build successful businesses.

This is the first accelerator The Venture Center has established to target veteran-owned companies. Veteran entrepreneurs can get more information or apply at venturecenter.co.

"With the tools and mentorship this accelerator will provide, we're paving the way for veteran-led businesses to thrive in Arkansas and beyond," said Jerry Talbert, deputy district director for the federal agency's Arkansas office.

-- Andrew Moreau

Explosion at railyard

appears accidental

Investigators say the blast that prompted evacuations near Union Pacific's railyard in western Nebraska last week appears to be accidental, but it's not yet clear what caused it.

The Nebraska state fire marshal's office is working with the railroad and experts from the Federal Railroad Administration to determine what caused a container carrying perchloric acid that can be used to make explosives as well as a variety of food and drug products to explode last Thursday in North Platte.

The chief investigator for the fire marshal's office, Adam Matzner, said Tuesday that investigators haven't found a sign of a criminal act, so the incident appears accidental.

A spokesman for the Federal Railroad Administration said Tuesday that he couldn't provide any additional details about the agency's investigation.

Union Pacific spokeswoman Kristen South said the railroad is cooperating with investigators.

-- The Associated Press

Arkansas Index falls

4.43, ends at 846.24

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Tuesday at 846.24, down 4.43.

"Another flat to slightly lower session for stocks on Tuesday as investors wait on the Federal Reserve's decision this afternoon and increasing concern over oil prices hitting $95 a barrel adding to inflation worries," said Chris Harkins, managing director at Raymond James & Associates.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.