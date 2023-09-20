BASKETBALL

Tennessee extends Barnes

Tennessee has extended men's Coach Rick Barnes' contract through the 2027-28 season, which should help ensure he finishes his career with the Volunteers. Athletic Director Danny White on Tuesday announced the extension that adds a year onto Barnes' contract with no change in his supplemental pay of $5.75 million for each of the final two seasons. Barnes, who turned 69 in July, is going into his ninth season at Tennessee and 37th as a head coach. He is 779-406 in his career and currently 15th of all time for most Division I wins. Under Barnes, Tennessee has made five straight NCAA Tournaments, won at least 25 games four times and has been a top four seed in the NCAA Tournament four times. The Vols have appeared in The Associated Press poll under Barnes 38 times, spending four weeks ranked No. 1.

FOOTBALL

Panthers LB out for year

Carolina Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson has a broken right leg and is expected to miss the remainder of the season, according to Coach Frank Reich. Thompson underwent surgery on Tuesday to fix a fractured fibula he sustained in the first quarter of Carolina's 20-17 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Monday night. He has been placed on injured reserve. Thompson has four 100-tackle seasons in nine seasons with the Panthers and is considered the team's emotional leader on defense. Reich would not say who'll replace Thompson in the starting lineup for Sunday's game at Seattle.

9 first-year Hall nominees

Three-time All-Pros Julius Peppers and Antonio Gates headline the list of nine first-year eligible players picked among the 173 nominees for the 2024 class of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The other first-year eligibles are receivers Brandon Marshall and Jordy Nelson; running back Jamaal Charles; offensive linemen T.J. Lang, Josh Sitton and Max Unger; and defensive tackle Haloti Ngata. Peppers finished his career with 159 1/2 sacks -- the fourth most since sacks became an official stat in 1982. Gates had with 955 catches for 11,841 yards and 116 touchdown receptions, an NFL record for tight ends. The roster of nominees consists of 67 offensive players, 50 defensive players and 12 special teamers. The list will be reduced to 25 semifinalists in November and to 15 finalists in January before the selection committee discusses and chooses the class of 2023 that will be enshrined in August. The final five candidates will need to get 80% of the votes from the panel to get into the Hall.

BASEBALL

Ohtani undergoes surgery

Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani had elbow surgery Tuesday, and his doctor said he expects the two-way star will be available as a hitter on opening day next season and will return to the mound as a pitcher in 2025. Ohtani tore the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow on Aug. 23, ending his pitching season. He continued as a batter through Sept. 3 until an oblique strain. Los Angeles Dodgers head team physician Dr. Neal ElAttrache operated Tuesday at the Cedars-Sinai Kerlan-Jobe Institute in Los Angeles. He said in a statement that the sides decided to "reinforce the healthy ligament in place," suggesting the UCL wasn't reconstructed via Tommy John surgery. ElAttrache also performed Tommy John surgery on Ohtani on Oct. 1, 2018. "The ultimate plan after deliberation with Shohei, was to repair the issue at hand and to reinforce the healthy ligament in place while adding viable tissue for the longevity of the elbow," ElAttrache said in a statement released by the Angels. "I expect full recovery and he'll be ready to hit without any restrictions come opening day of 2024 and do both [hit and pitch] come 2025." Ohtani leads the American League with 44 home runs and has 96 RBI, 8 triples and 20 stolen bases. He was 10-5 with a 3.14 ERA in 23 starts, striking out 167 and walking 55 in 132 innings.

COLLEGE ATHLETICS

Baylor settles lawsuit

Baylor University has settled a years-long federal lawsuit brought by 15 women who alleged they were sexually assaulted at the nation's biggest Baptist school, ending the largest case brought in a wide-ranging scandal that led to the ouster of the university president and its football coach, and tainted the school's reputation. Notification of the settlement was filed in online court records Monday. The lawsuit was first filed in June 2016. The lawsuit was one of several that were filed that alleged staff and administrators ignored or stifled reports from women who said they were assaulted on or near campus. Among the early claims from some women in the lawsuit was that school officials sometimes used the campus conduct code that banned alcohol, drugs and premarital sex to pressure women not to report being attacked. Another previously settled lawsuit alleged Baylor fostered a "hunting ground for sexual predators." The terms of the settlement announced Monday were not disclosed. The scandal erupted in 2015 and 2016 with assault allegations made against football players. The school hired Philadelphia law firm Pepper Hamilton to investigate how it handled those assaults and others. The law firm's report determined that under the leadership of school President Ken Starr, Baylor did little to respond to accusations of sexual assault involving football players over several years. Starr, the former prosecutor who led the investigation of the Bill Clinton-Monica Lewinsky scandal, was removed as president and later left the university. Starr died in 2022. Also fired was football coach Art Briles, who denied he covered up sexual violence in his program. Briles had led the program to a Big 12 conference championship, but he has not returned to major-college coaching.