100 years ago

Sept. 20, 1923

DES ARC -- The jury today trying the case of Floyd Hart, charged with first degree murder, convicted him of manslaughter and left the penalty for the court to prescribe. Hart is charged with having killed J. H. Tallant on a farm six miles north of Des Arc in March, 1922. Hart pleaded self-defense, alleging that Tallant had threatened him and insulted his wife, and later drew a pistol on Hart, who says that he then opened fire. Tallant occupied a room in Hart's house on the farm.

50 years ago

Sept. 20, 1973

Governor Bumpers said Wednesday the he planned to ask the legislature in 1975 to enact a campaign finance law that probably would require some disclosure of contributors and place ceilings on individual contributions and on what candidates could spend. "I think it's a very suitable subject for the legislature to consider and we will take the lead in offering a bill," Mr. Bumpers said.

25 years ago

Sept. 20, 1998

One recent Sunday in Little Rock, Doug Ragsdale was out looking for what a lot of church shoppers look for: someplace comfortable. Ragsdale, who visited several churches in his quest for a new congregation, found something different but intriguing at Markham Street Baptist Church, which is one of many churches in the area to adopt a casual, contemporary worship service. Markham Street is attracting new members with modern music and what it calls a "celebrative" style, with services that are more exciting than meditative. "I liked the atmosphere," said Ragsdale, 49, of Little Rock. "It wasn't a mournful Baptist-type Sunday morning." The new style of worship -- pumped-up, professional music, sermons focusing on "God and your life" and the use of drama and multimedia -- has been in the works for years. It's bursting into church sanctuaries everywhere, a departure from quiet, passive pew-sitting.

10 years ago

Sept. 20, 2013

On the day when New Mexico's highest court legalized same-sex marriage, an Arkansas judge has decided that the question of whether this state's prohibition of such unions is legal should be decided at a yet-to-be scheduled trial. Pulaski County Circuit Judge Chris Piazza on Thursday rejected a motion by government lawyers to dismiss the lawsuit seeking to topple the Arkansas ban. He simultaneously refused a motion by the plaintiffs to bar the state from continuing to apply the prohibition to the nine legally married same-sex couples who are part of the 43-member plaintiffs' group. Piazza's two-sentence ruling did not state a reason.