PB to give police vehicles to 2 towns

Pine Bluff police vehicles initially scheduled to be sold in an upcoming city auction will now be given to neighboring communities in dire need of police units after an act of suspected arson was committed.

During Monday's Pine Bluff City Council meeting the council approved a resolution to transfer the title for a 2016 Ford Explorer, a 2015 Dodge Charger and a 2011 Dodge Charger to the city of Hughes in St. Francis County and a 2013 Dodge Charger to the city of Wabbaseka.

Hughes Mayor Lincoln Barnett said last week that between midnight and 12:15 a.m. three of the city's Police Department vehicles were set ablaze in the city hall parking lot and that Arkansas State Police are currently investigating the matter.

"Thank you for not only your concern and your thoughts but for your genuine act of kindness and support for our city at such a critical time," said Barnett to Mayor Shirley Washington and the Pine Bluff City Council. "Collectively you all have demonstrated more of what needs to take place in this state, this nation, and in this world."

Other resolutions passed by the council included a resolution for incentives for continuing education and training for uniformed personnel and a resolution providing for additional compensation to firefighters as they attain additional training.

According to both resolutions, the amounts allocated as incentives have not changed in more than 25 years. The incentive for continuing education and training will include $25 per month per Continuing Law Enforcement Standards Training certificate level and an additional $1.25 per month per college credit not to exceed $150 per month.

For firefighters, effective Jan. 1, 2024, the city will pay an additional $25 per month for each level of training up to a maximum of $125.

Steps towards improvements of Parks and Recreation projects were also approved by the council.

A resolution authorizing an agreement with the Nelson Architectural Group for professional services regarding the Harbor Oaks Pro Shop project was approved. The estimated cost of the project is $375,000. The resolution approved the 8% architect fee for renderings of $30,000.

A resolution authorizing an agreement with Carafton, Tull and Associates was approved for professional services concerning the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park sports field, and a resolution was also approved to waive competitive bidding and authorized a contract with Weaver Tree Service for tree and limb cutting and removal services in Regional Park.

According to Parks and Recreation Director Trudy Redus, there are more than 30 dead trees that need to come down. Redus said 15 more trees are uprooted and are already down and need to be removed.

The resolution states there are several events scheduled to take place in the park in October and time is of the essence in getting the work done as public safety is threatened by the presence of the dead trees and limbs.

The estimated price for the service work and cleanup is $9,750.

A resolution authorizing the mayor to execute a memorandum of understanding with Southeast Arkansas Community College was approved by council members addressing the need for the installation of additional traffic control lights and designating a portion of Hazel Street as a school zone.

According to the resolution, student housing will be located across Hazel Street from the main campus and with Hazel Street being a well-traveled street, measures to ensure student safety and the safety of motorists are necessary.

The parties agree that four traffic lights will be installed along Hazel Street as it runs north to south through SEARK's campus. SEARK will pay the costs of purchasing the traffic lights and of installation.

SEARK will also be responsible for paying the charges for electricity and power for operation of the traffic lights and all costs associated with the maintenance, repair and replacement of the lights.