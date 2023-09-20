Pittman is still looking ahead, not behind

By Monday, Sam Pittman was 100% Sam Pittman.

He was being upbeat, positive and reinforcing the Arkansas Razorback football team.

That's a good thing because a team always reflects its head coach and the Hogs don't need a hangover after Saturday's disappointing 38-31 loss to a good BYU team.

They face a mountain-climbing four road games starting with LSU this Saturday at Baton Rouge, and it is a dreaded night game.

No one wants to play LSU at night when the fans assemble all day to build into a mighty crescendo that will be heard halfway to New Orleans.

For the second year in a row, the Tigers opened the season with a loss to Florida State. Last season, they started recovering immediately with a four-game win streak that began with a routing of Southern University 65-17.

Leading 51-0 at the half, LSU scored only two touchdowns in the second half. Brian Kelly played three quarterbacks in that game and seven players scored touchdowns.

This year it was Grambling State who had to pay for the Tigers' first loss with a 72-10 pounding at Death Valley.

LSU led 42-10 at the half and while Kelly again played three quarterbacks and nine Tigers scored, they scored 30 second-half points, including a fourth quarter safety.

On paper it might have looked like Kelly ran the score up, but all the second-half scores were rushing touchdowns with starting quarterback Jayden Daniels already on the bench for the remainder of the game after throwing for five first-half touchdowns on 18-of-24 passing for 269 yards.

Saying the Razorback secondary will be tested is like saying we pay a lot of taxes.

Arkansas' first three opponents -- none of which will ever be confused with LSU when it comes down to talent and speed -- completed 50 of 83 passes for 605 yards.

The silver lining is the Hogs have had five interceptions and given up only three passing touchdowns.

The Razorbacks are obviously a team at work and facing their best opponent they need to show some progress such as the first move by some offensive lineman should not be to stand straight up.

Staying low and using your legs for power is a must with O-linemen because no one bench presses a defensive lineman during a game.

Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson came into his final season hyped and primed. This is his money year, but the offense was tweaked enough that he hasn't looked totally comfortable in the first three games.

No doubt the Tigers will want to make him as uncomfortable as possible.

Like they did Mississippi State's Will Rogers, who is going through the same type of transformation as Jefferson.

Raised to run the Air Raid attack, it has mostly been scrapped for more balance.

Rogers was 11-of-28 passing against the Tigers' defense for 103 yards and was sacked four times.

The Tigers dominated the Bulldogs for 60 minutes and MSU didn't get its second touchdown until there was 4:26 to play, and who knows how deep Kelly had gone on his defensive depth chart by then?

LSU will not be looking ahead to its rival game with Ole Miss, a classic game known as the Magnolia Bowl.

The Tigers will be working on getting better and making another strong run through the SEC.

Arkansas won't be looking past Baton Rouge either, and they are working to come together more as one unit pulling together.

Two things the Hogs have to do is cut down on penalties -- they have had 25 so far, costing them 245 yards -- and they need to do what Pittman said, find ways to get speedster Isaiah Sategna more involved.

Sam started the week with a focus on the future not the past.