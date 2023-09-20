Players regroup for LSU





FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas players said in post-practices interviews Tuesday that as painful as last week's 38-31 loss to BYU was they have to get focused for Saturday's SEC opener at No. 12 LSU at 6 p.m.

"Me personally, it's hard," senior safety Al Walcott said. "No one likes losing, so it's hard. And we knew we should have won, but you just have to move on.

"I don't really have nothing else to say besides you have to move on and look forward to the next week because that team is still preparing for you, and you still have to go out there and play to the highest level. Our season is far from over with, so I know we're still good."

Added freshman tight end Luke Hasz, "Nobody likes losing, especially with all the work we've put in and the time that we spend trying to win. Just going and starting this week strong. We've been practicing really well. ... We've moved on from it."





Senior defensive captain Trajan Jeffcoat said there were a lot of things to improve on and fix coming out of the loss.

"Definitely regroup, move forward," Jeffcoat said. "We know what we've got to focus on. Take it one day at a time."

Big noise

The speakers at practice have been getting a workout the past two days as Arkansas prepares for its first road game at Tiger Stadium, LSU's 102,000-plus venue.

The Razorbacks practiced indoors Monday with the speakers inside Walker Pavilion blaring out crowd noise. During Tuesday's workout in spitting rain on the outdoor fields, the speakers positioned near the roof of the pavilion put out massive decibels of sound that made the Razorbacks work on their pre-snap signals and non-verbal communication.

"It definitely helps us communicate, definitely helps us with attention to detail," defensive end Trajan Jeffcoat said of the loud noise. "Just trying to block out the noise and listen to what we need to hear. It's been helping us."

The Razorbacks appeared to be playing loud generic crowd noise and white noise that sounded like jet engines as opposed to specific LSU sounds.

"Knowing we're going into a venue that's over thousands and thousands of people, we have to get hand signals down because you're not going to be able to really communicate verbally," safety Al Walcott said. "It's really hand signals and trying to be on the same page throughout the week. Using that sound in practice really helps us to get ready for that."

Tight end Luke Hasz agreed, saying, "What we've been doing at practice this week with the noise is going to help us tremendously. Same with us just being able to communicate with our hand signals and just knowing what we need to do when we go into that stadium."

Injury report

Tailback Raheim Sanders looked a little more spry as he traveled the circuits with the running back group again Tuesday and only engaged in light drill work that did not involve cutting or any contact.

Sanders is in a third week of rehabbing a left knee issue and is questionable for Saturday's game at No. 12 LSU.

During a group drill in which the running backs were taking handoffs and cutting depending on defensive movement, Coach Sam Pittman came over and chatted with Sanders for a couple of minutes before moving on to the offensive line group work.

Defensive tackle Anthony Booker joined the group of injured players working on the sideline with an undisclosed issue. The other players were carryovers from last week and Saturday's game: offensive linemen Luke Brown, Terry Wells and Eli Henderson and defensive lineman Quincy Rhodes Jr.

Fastball starts

KJ Jefferson and Jacolby Criswell both had good production during fastball starts Tuesday on the outdoor practice fields.

Jefferson went 2 for 2 against the top unit on defense and AJ Green had a pair of runs to either side of the line, with a carry off left tackle gaining good yardage.

Jefferson completed his first throw to Isaac TeSlaa on an out route from motion to the right edge for good yardage, then tight end Luke Hasz grabbed his play-action flip over the left edge for a shorter gain.

Tailback Rashod Dubinion made a good one-handed catch on a Criswell swing pass over the left edge, then Davion Dozier brought in a smartly delivered slant pass over the right side.

Criswell was throwing for Dozier again on play No. 3, when cornerback Kee'yon Stewart came in for a breakup and tip that was intercepted by linebacker Antonio Grier, who was peeling back into coverage. However, a flag was thrown to wipe out the interception as the official said Stewart's contact came early. Dubinion ran for short yardage at right guard on the final play of the sequence.

Sategna speed

Arkansas redshirt freshman Isaiah Sategna's 88-yard punt return touchdown against BYU not only looked fast live, it recorded fast also.

According to the site Reel Analytics, Sategna topped out at 21.9 mph on his return, which gave Arkansas a 14-0 lead less than five minutes into the game. That registered as the second-fastest recorded speed in college football last weekend, trailing only Colorado State receiver Tory Horton, who posted a 22.9.

Hogs tailback AJ Green came in at ninth on the list for hitting 21.1 mph during his 55-yard touchdown run on the fourth snap of the game.

Playing off Sam

Coach Sam Pittman was asked about the morale of the coaching staff Monday following the Razorbacks' 38-31 loss to BYU.

"They're good," Pittman said. "They kind of go how I go. If I go in there ... talking about anything else other than how can we get better and how can we improve and LSU, then we really in all honesty we're wasting time.

"But I think it's all going to be OK. The staff and the kids go off, I'm the leader and how am I going to approach it? We've still got nine games left. I mean, we do. We're undefeated in the SEC. We are. So let's see what happens."

No bowl for you

247Sports.com updated its bowl projections Tuesday and it did not include Arkansas among its predicted bowl matchups.

The site predicted 11 SEC teams would receive bowl invitations, but Arkansas, South Carolina and Vanderbilt were not among them.

Twin powers

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels and receiver Malik Nabers are the reigning SEC offense players of the week after the pair wreaked havoc in the Tigers' 41-14 win at Mississippi State in the league opener for both teams.

Daniels completed his first 13 passes of the day and finished 30 of 34 for 361 yards and 4 touchdowns, 2 passing and 2 rushing. Nabers had 13 receptions for 239 yards and 2 touchdowns.

At the half, Nabers had 10 catches on 10 targets for 188 yards and 2 scores. Daniels was 21 of 22 for 255 yards and 2 touchdowns at the half.



