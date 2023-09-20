Sexual harassment alleged in complaint that led Bryant City Council to ask mayor to resign

The complaint that led the Bryant City Council to request that the mayor resign accused him sexually harassing a woman while she worked for the city as a systems administrator in the Information Technology Department, according to documents obtained Wednesday by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

The employee, whose name was redacted from the documents, accused Mayor Allen Scott, who submitted a resignation letter to the City Council on Tuesday, of inappropriately touching her, propositioning her, sending her “graphic and vulgar” text messages and trying to force her to grab his genitals, the records show.

The complaint was filed with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission on Aug. 18 and emailed to the city Sept. 7. Confronted by the city’s human resources director the next day, Scott admitted to many of the allegations, calling himself an “idiot,” according to the documents.

The records were released to the Democrat-Gazette on Wednesday in reponse to a state Freedom of Information Act request.

During a meeting Monday, council members went into executive session for more than an hour and afterward voted unanimously to recommend to Scott that he resign. They also issued a unanimous no-confidence vote and agreed to have the mayor’s duties turned over to one of the council members. Additionally, Scott was ordered to turn over all city property, including his laptop and cellphone.

Scott agreed to resign the next day.

The city confirmed Tuesday that the EEOC complaint was the basis for the council’s actions.

Efforts to contact Scott on Tuesday and Wednesday were unsuccessful.