Six people killed, six injured on state roads over three days

Six people were killed and six more injured in wrecks on Arkansas roads from Saturday to Monday, according to preliminary fatality reports from the Arkansas State Police.

Malcom Hallman, 60, of New Paris, Ohio, died just after 7 a.m. Saturday when the 2023 Volvo he was driving east on Interstate 40 in Monroe County left the road and entered the median, striking a cable barrier and coming to a halt in the opposite lane, according to a report.

Carolyn Griffith, 84, of Leslie was killed shortly before 9:45 a.m. Sunday when she pulled into the path of another vehicle while driving a 2008 Honda southeast on Nubbin Hill Road in Leslie, according to a report.

The other vehicle, a 2009 Jeep driven on U.S. 65 by Celena Harbison, 53, of Star City, hit the driver's side of the Honda and forced it into a parking lot where it struck the trailer of a parked 2020 Chevrolet, the report says.

Harbison and Deleta Cole, 59, of Dry Creek, La., who was a passenger in the Jeep, were taken to UAMS Medical Center in Little Rock for treatment.

James Thompson, 90, of Malvern died around 3:30 p.m. Sunday after the 2001 Ford F-150 he was driving west on U.S. 270 near Crystal Springs ran into a ditch and he over-corrected, crossing the eastbound lane of traffic and hitting a tree in the ditch on that side of the highway, according to a report.

Troopers investigating the crashes on Saturday and Sunday reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.

Jennifer Watlington, 39, of Yellville and Sunshine Underhill, 40, of Summit were killed around 7:25 p.m. Monday when the 2010 Chrysler Town and Country that Watlington was driving south on Arkansas 5 near Midway was hit by a 2005 Sterling truck on Arkansas 126 that failed to yield, according to a report.

The driver of the truck, Michael Ragland, 61, of Marshall, was taken to Baxter Regional Medical Center for treatment.

A trooper investigating the collision reported that there was heavy fog and the road was dry at the time.

Ricky Hill, 60, of Hot Springs died just after 4:15 p.m. Monday when he lost control of the 2009 Pontiac G5 he was driving north on U.S. 71 near De Queen, crossing the center line and colliding with a southbound 2003 GMC Sierra, according to a report.

The impact threw Hill from the vehicle and the Pontiac spun off the road, while the GMC sideswiped a 2009 Chevrolet that was also driving south and then struck a 2020 Freightliner in the northbound lane before coming to a halt, the report says.

The wreck injured Edgar Overturf, 19, of De Queen, the driver of the GMC, as well as Logan Garland, 19, of Dierks and an unidentified minor, who were passengers in Overturf's vehicle. They were taken to area hospitals for treatment.

A trooper investigating the crash reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.