Talented Tigers

FAYETTEVILLE -- LSU looked more like the team ranked No. 5 in The Associated Press preseason poll when the Tigers opened SEC play last week with a 41-14 victory at Mississippi State.

"We showcased what we can do if we execute at a high level," LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels said.

In the season-opener against Florida State at Orlando, Fla., the Seminoles beat the Tigers 45-24.

Florida State scored 31 unanswered points in the second half to push its lead to 45-17 before LSU added a touchdown with 1:18 left.

"For LSU, I'm sure they got embarrassed the first game and they said, 'We're better than this,' which they are," said Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman, whose Razorbacks play the No. 12 Tigers at 6 p.m. Central on Saturday at Baton Rouge. "I don't know what the problem was the first game, but they're playing a lot better."

Between the Florida State and Mississippi State games, LSU beat Grambling State 72-10.

"I've made it pretty clear with 14 transfers and the number of freshmen that we're going to have to play -- that's a red flag," LSU Coach Brian Kelly said Monday at his weekly news conference. "If you're really looking at it carefully, that's going to require some tweaking, that's going to require for you to really understand that there's going to have to be some movements in terms of changing direction with your team along the way.

"We were able to do that [last season]. I think we're finding the formula for this team."

The Tigers also opened with a loss to Florida State last season -- 21-20 at New Orleans -- but they won the SEC West and finished 10-4 in Kelly's first season at LSU after he left Notre Dame.

"I haven't had many teams that are just add water and just go," Kelly said. "They all require a little bit of changing the formula as the season goes along to get the right mix."

The Tigers have added impact newcomers with transfers including cornerback Zy Alexander (Southeastern Louisiana), linebacker Omar Speights (Oregon State), safety Andre Sam (Marshall) and running back Logan Diggs (Notre Dame) along with freshmen such as linebacker Whit Weeks and running back Kaleb Jackson.

But LSU is led by its returnees, notably Daniels, receiver Malik Nabers, defensive lineman Mehki Wingo and linebacker Harold Perkins.

Daniels and Nabers shared SEC Offensive Player of the Week honors for their performance at Mississippi State.

Daniels completed 30 of 34 passes, including his first 13, for 361 yards and 2 touchdowns. He has had two rushing touchdowns.

"If you don't get home, he can find a scramble lane and get out," Mississippi State Coach Zach Arnett said of the Bulldogs' inability to sack Daniels. "Do you rush a little safer and try to collapse the pocket? It's more difficult to bull rush everybody and keep a guy in the pocket and get a really good pass rush."

Daniels, a senior who last year transferred from Arizona State, has passed for 976 yards and 8 touchdowns with 1 interception on the season. He also has a team-high 157 rushing yards.

Kelly said the numbers Daniels produces are impressive, but they don't tell the whole story.

"If you really look at it closely, some of the things that maybe don't get the attention were his presence in the pocket and how many times he got hit after delivering a great throw," Kelly said. "He made some great throws under duress.

"Those are NFL throws. Not backing down, staying in the pocket, knowing that he was going to get hit and still delivering the ball with great accuracy."

Nabers, a junior, had career-highs of 13 catches for 239 yards and 2 touchdowns. He has 24 receptions for 393 yards and 3 touchdowns this season after having 72 for 1,017 yards and 3 scores last season.

Nine of Nabers' catches at Mississippi State resulted in either a first down or touchdown.

"It's obviously his ability to handle any coverage variations," Kelly said. "He maintained space on the field. He carves out an opportunity to catch the ball.

"Many times, we see defenders squeeze out offensive players. Malik is strong and physical as well, and he can hold his line and and give the quarterback an opportunity."

Kelly also said he expects Daniels and Nabers to continue being a potent passing combo.

"I don't know that there's any reason why they can't continue to play at that level," he said.

Perkins, a sophomore, has 10 tackles with 2 for lost yardage, 3 pass breakups and 2 quarterback hurries last week.

In LSU's 13-10 victory at Arkansas last season, Perkins earned SEC and National Defensive Player of the Week honors with 8 tackles, including 3 for losses of 27 yards, and 2 forced fumbles.

"Just unbelievably fast," Pittman said. "He's probably as fast as anybody they have on their team. He's very instinctive, but he is fast, and he will hit you. I mean, he's just a really good player."

LSU held Mississippi State to 201 yards in total offense -- including a combined 31 in the Bulldogs' first five possessions.

Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers, a four-year starter with career totals of 11,181 passing yards and 87 touchdown passes with a 70.2 completion percentage, finished 11 of 28 for 103 yards. He didn't throw a touchdown pass and was sacked four times.

"We harassed the quarterback, got the quarterback down, had sacks and did the things that you need to do in the SEC," Kelly said. "You've got to play that kind of defense."

Kelly said the Tigers needed a dominant victory like they enjoyed at Mississippi State.

"What I felt our team needed to do was play for four quarters against an SEC opponent and play the right way," Kelly said. "We knew that we had a better, more talented team than Grambling, and we respect our opponent.

"We needed this [Mississippi State] game, but it wasn't the need for confidence. It was the need to go and validate who we were and make our guys feel really good about themselves.

"Because they knew what they had, but they needed to go out and prove it based upon the bad taste that was left in their mouth and the way they played the second half against Florida State."