Teenager arrested at game

A third suspect in a murder investigation was arrested at last week's Watson Chapel High School football game, according to the Pine Bluff Police Department.

On Sept. 15, at approximately 7:30 p.m., 17-year-old Ta'Couri McKinzie, who was wanted by Pine Bluff detectives, was taken into custody by Jefferson County Sheriff's Deputies at the game. McKinzie has been arrested in connection with charges for capital murder, one count of first-degree battery, one count of being a minor in possession of a firearm, and one count of engaging in a violent criminal group activity, in connection with the killing of 16-year-old Damien Pierson and the shooting of 17-year-old Archillias Glover on East Lake Drive.

McKinzie has been through a probable cause hearing and has been charged as an adult in this homicide, police said in a news release issued Tuesday. He is presently in custody at the Jack Jones Juvenile Detention Center.

On July 24 at approximately 2 p.m., a second suspect, 17-year-old Cylon Bead, turned himself in to Pine Bluff detectives. Bead has been arrested for capital murder and two counts of first degree battery in connection with the killing of Pierson and the shooting of Glover.

Bead has been through a probable cause hearing and has been charged as an adult in this homicide. He is currently in custody in juvenile detention.

And on July 15, at approximately 5 p.m., 17-year-old Morgan Leon turned herself in to Pine Bluff detectives. Leon has been arrested for capital murder in connection with the death of Pierson. She has been through a probable cause hearing and has been charged as an adult in this homicide. She is currently in custody in juvenile detention.

On July 15, just after 4 a.m., officers responded to the area of 3600 East Lake Drive for a report of gunshots in the area. One of the officers looking in the area saw an object that was determined to be a pistol lying in the road on East Lake near the 3600 block. The officers got out of their vehicle to identify the object in the road and then saw a male lying in the grass about 50 feet to the east of the road. The male was unresponsive and had suffered an apparent gunshot wound. The male, later identified as Pierson, was pronounced deceased at the scene by a Jefferson County deputy coroner.

Shortly after locating the deceased male, another male shooting victim was reported on Greenway Road, the next street to the east of East Lake. It was determined that this male was also shot on East Lake Drive. The male on Greenway reported that he ran from East Lake through a wooded area and knocked on a door for help. The shooting victim on Greenway, later identified as Glover, was transported to Jefferson Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.