Three Arkansas elementaries named National Blue Ribbon Schools

Three Arkansas schools -- Westside Elementary School in the Cabot School District, S. C. Tucker Elementary School in the Danville School District and Parkview Elementary School in the Van Buren School District -- have been named National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2023, the U.S. Department of Education announced.

They are among 353 schools recognized nationally because of overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student groups on assessments.

The 343-student Westside school was selected under the Exemplary High Performing Schools category.

"Westside's educators foster academic and social growth and ensure every student achieves their full potential," said Westside Principal Frankie Glover in an email. "Westside's students consistently show academic growth in the areas of literacy and math as evidenced by our state's achievement testing and School Report Card.

"For example, Westside's Value-Added Growth Score for all students was 88.95 last year, which contributed to Westside earning an A rating on the School Report Card. More students achieved proficiency in reading and math than ever before. 60% of students were ready or exceeding in literacy as opposed to 42% the year before. 71% of students were ready or exceeding in math as opposed to 57% the year before. As our students say in their affirmations each day, Westside is the best side."

Van Buren's Parkview Elementary, with about 398 students, was selected in the Exemplary Achievement Gap Closing Schools category. The school focuses, in part, on ongoing assessments to address any gaps among students, according to its application.

For example, when teachers began to notice a larger gap in reading achievement in economically disadvantaged students, the district changed its approach to small-group instruction.

"By utilizing assessments," the district said, "we are able to pinpoint students' needs, develop goals for each student, provide instruction, allow students to practice, and then reassess. This cycle allows students to learn at different rates but with the goal always being mastery."

S. C. Tucker Elementary School in Danville was in the Exemplary High Performing Schools category. The school has about 300 students.

"We have a hand-drawn painting in the hallway that reads, 'It doesn't matter how you start in this school -- it is how you finish,'" the district said in its Blue Ribbon application. "It's quite fitting that the message, which was painted decades ago, is posted above the book vending machine, which was new to us last year."

"Last year's fourth grade class finished their tenure in elementary school with us by outperforming every other district in the state concerning reading mastery as measured by the state summative test," the district said in its application for 2023 Blue Ribbon designation. "The same class finished second in science and eighth in mathematics, due in part to reading mastery."