Three people arrested on various charges in Northwest Arkansas

Arrests

Bentonville

Sandra Lockhart, 55, of 711 N.E. Essex Court in Bentonville, was arrested Monday in connection with aggravated assault. Lockhart was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Farmington

Deno Dicamillo, 42, of 13603 Bethel Blacktop Road in Farmington, was arrested Monday in connection with sexual assault and sexual indecency with a child. Dicamillo was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Rogers

Justin Bennett, 21, of 4000 S. Dixieland Road in Rogers, was arrested Monday in connection with aggravated assault on family or household member. Bennett was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.