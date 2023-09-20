TNF: Player Props to Target in Giants-49ers Game

The 49ers host the Giants for Thursday Night Football, and SI Sportsbook has San Francisco favored by 10. The Giants, who were held scoreless in their opener, scored 31 points vs. the Cardinals on Sunday, but they will most likely be playing without star running back, Saquon Barkley for this contest. The 49ers have looked like the cream of the crop again in the NFC, and will be looking to make another statement at home on Thursday.

So, which player props should you target in this expected lopsided matchup? Here are three that caught my eye.

Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports

We played this prop last week, and we are going to play it again until we miss. Jones averaged 44 rushing yards per game in 2022, and so far this season hes averaging 51 yards per game and he has surpassed this prop in each of the first two contests. Barkley likely is out, and the Giants are best with Jones using his mobility. Even against a tough Niners defense, Jones should be able to scramble for 36.

Purdy has passed for only 429 yards this season, which ranks 19th in the NFL, despite the fact that his team has an average of 30 points per game. He did not exceed this prop in either of the first two contests, and in six starts last season, he only exceeded it twice. With the line at SI Sportsbook telling us that game script may have the Niners running out the clock, there is unlikely to be a need for Purdy to make big plays through the air. This efficient offense wont need a big passing day from their QB.

McCaffrey has run for more than 100 yards in each of the first two games of the year, and hes facing a Giants defense that just allowed 106 yards to James Conner. Game script is in his favor, too, with San Francisco favored by 10.

