Travelers run past Cardinals in opener

The Arkansas Travelers made an early lead stick and defeated the Springfield Cardinals 3-1 on Tuesday night in Game 1 of the Texas League North Division Championship Series at Hammons Field in Springfield, Mo.

Game 2 of the best-of-3 series is Thursday at 6:35 p.m. at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock. Game 3, if necessary, will be Friday at 6:35 p.m., again at Dickey Stephens Park. The winner of the series will advance to face San Antonio or Amarillo in the Texas League Championship Series.

The Travelers are attempting to reach the championship series for the first time since 2013.

Arkansas jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Alberto Rodriguez's double to left field scored Tyler Locklear. In the fourth inning, Locklear hit a solo home run to left field, doubling the lead to 2-0.

Springfield's Errol Robinson hit a single to right in the fifth inning, scoring Chandler Redmond to make the score 2-1.

Arkansas' Jake Anchia hit a sacrifice fly in the seventh inning to score Robert Perez Jr. and add to the lead, making it 3-1.

Locklear (3 for 4) and Rodriguez 2 for 3) were responsible for five of the Travelers' six hits. Each had one double. Logan Warmoth had the other Arkansas hit.

Kyle Tyler got the start for Arkansas, pitching 4 2/3 innings with 1 run allowed on 4 hits. Jorge Benitez earned the win with 1 2/3 scoreless innings in relief of Tyler, allowing 1 hit with 2 strikeouts.

Prelander Berroa got the save with 1 2/3 scoreless innings, allowing 2 walks and striking out 2. The Cardinals had runners on second and third in the ninth inning when Berroa struck out Victor Scott II to end the game.

Starter Tekoah Roby took the loss for Springfield with 2 runs allowed on 3 hits in 4 innings.