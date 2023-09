On Wednesdays we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR prospect is Bentonville West’s Quo Thompson.

Class: 2025

Position: Defensive back-receiver

Size: 6-0, 170 pounds

Stats: In three games, 16 receptions for 195 yards, 1 touchdown, Coach Bryan Pratt: “Really good ball skills, had a knee injury game one last year and missed season. Playing really well this year also a junior team captain. Really smooth not a blazer but runs well.”