U.S. Marshals Museum Foundation announces $250,000 grant commitment from Attorney General Tim Griffin

FORT SMITH -- The U.S. Marshals Museum Foundation announced Tuesday that Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin's office committed $250,000 toward completing the foundation's approximately $50 million capital campaign.

The grant will be used to help offset the expenses the museum incurred to complete its exhibit galleries, according to a museum news release Tuesday. The museum opened to the public July 1.

"Whether it's through a literary icon like Rooster Cogburn or a real-life hero like Bass Reeves, Fort Smith will always be connected with the U.S. Marshals," Griffin said in the news release. "I am delighted to approve this grant for the U.S. Marshals Museum, and I urge all Arkansans to visit this important collection of our state's and nation's history."

Jeff LeMaster, communications director for Griffin, said the $250,000 came from unrestricted settlement money in the attorney general's office.

Susan Neyman, the museum's chief development officer and foundation president, estimated the foundation has to raise "just under $2 million" to complete its capital campaign with the grant.

"The state of Arkansas has been one of the top supporters of this project from the very beginning and continues with this donation," Neyman said in the release.

The museum signed a $7.8 million contract with Thinkwell, a Los Angeles company, in November 2021 to coordinate with vendors across the United States and Canada to design and build the museum's exhibits.

However, the price of the exhibits went up due to inflation and supply chain issues, among other factors, that came after the museum signed the contract, according to Doug Babb, chairman of the museum's board.