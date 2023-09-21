The Arkansas Court of Appeals released opinions Wednesday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the internet at arcourts.gov.

PROCEEDINGS OF Sept. 21, 2023

JUDGE RITA W. GRUBER

CV-23-86. Randy Hutchins v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Child, from Franklin County Circuit Court, Southern District. Affirmed. Gladwin and Murphy, JJ., agree.

JUDGE ROBERT J. GLADWIN

CR-22-744. Eldavions Holliman v. State of Arkansas, from Crittenden County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Barrett and Hixson, JJ., agree.

CV-20-549. Kelly L. Branam and Cynthia Hall v. Heraeus Electro-Nite, LLC; David Miller; Landstar Ranger, Inc.; LM General Insurance Company; Sherita Franklin; Justin Robert Davis; and Industrial Power Products, Inc., from Crittenden County Circuit Court. Affirmed in part; reversed and remanded in part. Gruber and Murphy, JJ., agree.

JUDGE BART F. VIRDEN

CV-21-40. Theophilus C. King, Individually and in His Capacity as the Trustee of the Lois Barnes Perkins Revocable Trust v. Whit Barton, as Special Administrator of the Estate of Lois Barnes Perkins, Deceased; Troy Brown; Cherryale Burge; and Dwaine Riley, from Ashley County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Klappenbach and Wood, JJ., agree.

E-22-362. Anthony Brown v. Director, Division of Workforce Services, from the Arkansas Board of Review. Affirmed in part; remanded in part. Affirmed in part; remanded in part. Abramson, J., agrees. Hixson, J., concurs.

JUDGE KENNETH S. HIXSON

CV-22-640. McDonald's and AR McDonald's Self Insured Trust/Risk Management Resources v. Jimmy Key III, from the Arkansas Workers' Compensation Commission. Affirmed. Abramson and Virden, JJ., agree.

JUDGE MIKE MURPHY

CR-22-402. Evan Columbus Anderson v. State of Arkansas, from Benton County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Gladwin and Gruber, JJ., agree.

JUDGE WAYMOND M. BROWN

CV-21-618. Bryan Gadberry v. Autumn Gadberry, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Fifteenth Division. Affirmed in part; dismissed without prejudice in part. Harrison, C.J., and Klappenbach, J., agree

JUDGE STEPHANIE POTTER BARRETT

CV-22-570. Kymira Gant v. First Step, Inc., and Risk Management Resources, from the Arkansas Workers' Compensation Commission. Affirmed. Thyer and Wood, JJ., agree.

JUDGE CINDY GRACE THYER

CR-22-782. Corie Hare v. State of Arkansas, from Faulkner County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Barrett and Wood, JJ., agree.

JUDGE WENDY SCHOLTENS WOOD

E-22-346. William Morgan v. Director, Division of Workforce Services, from the Arkansas Board of Review. Affirmed in part; remanded in part; vacated in part. Barrett and Thyer, JJ., agree.