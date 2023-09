Mena, 1922: St. Agnes Catholic Church first held Mass in 1896, but the pictured Spanish Mission style church was completed in 1922, and today is on the National Register of Historic Places. Charles Hiaument (1890-1956), whose family arrived from Paris around 1900 via Canada, wrote the card in French. He was a U.S. Army interpreter in World War I on French battlefields.

Send questions or comments to Arkansas Postcard Past, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR 72203