Arkansas school’s program offers support for gifted seventh-graders

The Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences and the Arts, a residential public high school in Hot Springs, has initiated a Talent Identification Program for gifted seventh-graders.

The new program will provide gifted students, parents and educators with resources and guidance to support a child's educational, social and emotional development.

The Arkansas program comes after the Duke Talent Identification Program that was based in North Carolina but served students throughout the southeastern region of the United States was discontinued in 2020 after 40 years of operation.

Seventh-graders participating in the Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences and the Arts program will receive a voucher to take the ACT college entrance exam as an "above-level" test, a standardized assessment that is designed for a higher grade level. That will help the program better enrich and support talented students and their parents.

"ASMSA's heartbeat is providing opportunities for high-achieving students all across the state of Arkansas," said Jason Hudnell, the school's director of admissions. "To that end, we believe that ASMSA-TIP will provide incredible opportunities and resources for Arkansas' seventh-graders and their guardians."

Corey Alderdice, the school's director, said campus leaders saw a need for Arkansas students and educators.

"As advocates for the needs of gifted and talented students, we were certainly shocked by the loss of the Duke TIP program amid the pandemic," Alderdice said. "Through our conversations with ASMSA stakeholders in the time since, we concluded that filling this void for Arkansas while encouraging students to learn to the full potential was a commitment the school should embrace."

Participants also receive a monthly e-newsletter with specific content for students and their parents, access to quarterly webinar sessions with gifted and talented professionals, and an opportunity to participate in a recognition ceremony for students who perform exceptionally well on the ACT exam.

Program candidates are those who are current seventh-graders and who have met one of any of the three following criteria:

The student scored in the 90th percentile on one or more subtests of a state or national standardized exam, such as the ACT Aspire or MAP testing.

The student has been formally identified as gifted or talented by their school district.

The student has been recommended as gifted or talented by a teacher, administrator or educational community leader such as a Scout leader or camp counselor.

Program fees are $95 per student, but a number of assessment waivers are available for families with exceptional need.

More information and registration is available at www.asmsa.org/tip or by emailing talent@asmsa.org.