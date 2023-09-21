Arkansas State Police investigating shooting on Interstate 49 near Bentonville

A motorist was shot Wednesday on Interstate 49 near Bentonville, according to the Arkansas State Police.

Police were called at 8:47 a.m. to the scene of the shooting at the 91-mile marker on the northbound side of the interstate, according to a state police news release.

A motorist driving a white Ford van with ladders was shot three times, according to the release. He was able to pull over onto the shoulder to call 911.

The van driver reported the shots were fired from a newer model black Dodge Durango with tinted windows, according to the release. He was transported to Washington County Regional Medical Center for treatment.

No arrests in the shooting had been announced late Wednesday.