Bouncing back a new experience for Bryant, Sanders

Losses don't come around often for the Bryant Hornets these days.

That's a credit to former head coach Buck James and players for the juggernaut of a program they built in Saline County, winning the past five Class 7A state championships.

But James is gone. And with a 28-27 loss to Little Rock Parkview on Sept. 8, so are the winning streaks he left behind.

"This the second loss I've experienced all these years [at Bryant]," quarterback Jordan Walker said. "It humbled us a little bit, to be honest with you. Because sometimes, when you win so much, you think you're unbeatable. I mean, the fact of the matter is nobody's unbeatable."

The current senior class at Bryant has experienced two losses in four seasons. The loss to Parkview and a 2021 loss to Longview, Texas.

Bryant senior Matthew Elder said each loss is personal.

"It hurt, especially because I'm a leader on the team and we lost and it's really our fault for not stepping up the intensity in practice," Elder said.

Elder also said he's noticed many differences between first-year Coach Quad Sanders and James, Sanders' former boss.

Sanders opts to teach rather than discipline during tough halftime and post-game talks. Starting last week, a large speaker sits near the northeast pylon of the Hornets' field, loudly playing music as the players prepare for practice.

Elder was a sophomore when Bryant lost at Longview 24-21 in 2021. He recalled the bye week following that loss as punishment for ending what had been a 32-game winning streak.

This time around, the bye week practice was focused on learning from their mistakes the week prior.

"Last week in practice was just more intense because we wanted it," Elder said. "We realized we're not the same team we've always been."

The Parkview loss ended what was a 54-game win streak against in-state opponents and a 24-game streak overall. In Sanders' six years at Bryant, it was the Hornets' fourth loss in 67 games.

Sanders said this loss will be used to refocus his coaching staff most of all.

"I can remember every detail of every loss we ever had," he said. "And I can remember every big play that ever hurt me. So I don't think no loss is no different than any other. But what this loss reminded me of is probably of a job that I wasn't doing as well. I kind of forgot where we come from.

"There's two ways to think after a loss. You can get really bad or you can turn it around and learn from it. And really, this loss helped me become a better head coach. I think it's going to help our players to become a better team and our coaches become better coordinators.

"We're all new to this. A lot of times, you get kind of comfortable with being successful, and you forget the little things that help you be successful, especially when you've never been in that position."

Sanders also said he thinks it will be a wake-up call to his players, some of whom had previously never lost a varsity game.

"If we win that game, I'm not so sure I can get through to them the way I can get through to them now," Sanders said. "It's like because we won, no matter what. Well now we didn't win, so Coach help me get over this hump, and that's how I'm feeling to myself. OK, so we didn't win this game. I've got to make sure that I can put these kids in the best situation to win this game the next time this situation arises."

No. 2 Bryant (2-1) will open 7A-Central play Friday by traveling to Fort Smith Northside (0-3).

For the first time in a while, the Hornets will have to show they can bounce back from a loss.

"Even before the season, everybody was doubting us," Walker said. "We lost a coach, lost players. Now that we got a loss on our record, and they say we're not No. 1 anymore. Me and the guys have been talking -- we want to score 50-plus points every game."