Brooks has Pittman, Arkansas in his corner

Former Arkansas Razorback defensive back turned LSU defensive back Greg Brooks is on the road to recovery after having a brain tumor removed last week, missing his first game as a Tiger.

When Brooks and Joe Foucha announced two years ago they were transferring, Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman was disappointed but not angry.

Both were Louisiana natives who grew up dreaming of playing for the Tigers but were basically ignored by former head coach Ed Orgeron.

Brooks and Foucha were popular among players, coach and fans while at Arkansas.

When Brian Kelly was hired as LSU's head coach, he sent out an open invitation to any and all who had wanted to play for the Tigers to come home.

Kelly said last week Brooks was out for the Mississippi State game for a medical emergency but didn't elaborate to honor the privacy of Brooks and his parents.

When Pittman found out he said:

"I mean this with all my heart: He's a wonderful kid, and that didn't change when he decided to go back to his home state of Louisiana. We have prayed and will continue to pray for his health."

Brooks had experienced some vertigo previously. But when it happened last week, he had an MRI and a tumor was found.

Brooks started all 14 games for LSU last season when the Tigers won a share of the SEC West Division and played Georgia in the SEC Championship Game.

He finished with 66 tackles, which was fifth on the team.

By all accounts he is recovering well and has told Kelly he'll be back this season, and while that is highly unlikely, don't count him out of playing again someday.

. . .

The Deion Sanders lovefest spread to Alabama this week when Crimson Tide Coach Nick "The GOAT' Saban said he has great respect for Sanders as a coach.

Sanders has led the Colorado Buffalo to a 3-0 start after a double-overtime win over Colorado State.

Last season, the Buffaloes won one game.

This week, they travel to Oregon for their biggest test of the season. The Ducks have scored 174 points and given up 47 in their first three wins.

Oregon is ranked No. 10 and Colorado has come from out of nowhere to No. 19.

The game will telecast live on ABC at 2:30 p.m. Central. The Ducks are a 21-point favorite.

So far odds haven't meant much where Colorado is concerned and Sanders, a former great cornerback for several teams, including the Dallas Cowboys, after an All-American career at Florida State, one place that may not be pulling for him.

He's made it clear he did not graduate from FSU, but that he's an alumnus of Talladega College, a HBCU private school in Talladega, Ala.

. . .

Unrelated to sports, it was reported here a couple of weeks ago the Little Rock Planning Commission was expected to approve a housing development that could affect Panky, a small community in west Little Rock that has been a Black neighborhood for more than 100 years.

Well, the LRPC did approve it but with a huge compromise.

Commission member Michael Vickers asked if the developers would consider adding a gate that would allow only emergency vehicles to the area that would connect Panky and Old Oak, a street in Secluded Hills.

The developers conferred with Little Rock Board Director Capi Peck -- City Director Joan Adcock spoke in favor of maintaining Panky and Director B.J. Wyrick was there in support of Panky as well -- and agreed to the gate.

The Planning Commission unanimously supported the decision. Everyone was happy except the man representing the Master Street Plan.

What affect this will have when Cantrell is widened to six lanes, with a median down the middle, in 2025 remains to be seen.