Thursday, Sept. 21

Kiwanis to hold dinner fundraiser

The Pine Bluff Kiwanis Club will host a chicken dinner fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at 28th Avenue and Fir St. Tickets are $10 and dinners include grilled chicken, baked beans, and coleslaw or potato salad. Water and soft drinks are $1. Free delivery can made for orders of 10 0r more. Tickets are available for Kiwanis members, board members and at the fundraiser. Proceeds will benefit the Kiwanis Club youth programs. Details: (501) 221-2420.

Friday, Sept. 22

Retired teachers' group meets

The Jefferson County Retired Teachers Association will meet at 11:30 a.m. Sept. 21 in the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Center, 211 W. Third Ave. The guest speaker will be Tammy Gray, Arkansas Retired Teachers Association's communications director, according to the release. Member reservations are required for the luncheon provided by Rice First Class Catering at $12 per person. Newly retired teachers and staff will be guests but must make a reservation by calling (870) 543-0127. Membership dues of $10 are payable at this meeting.

Christian Women's luncheon set

The Christian Women's Connection invites the community to its luncheon at the Pine Bluff Country Club from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 21. The speaker will be Zelda Hoaglan, Stonecroft ministries area representative of Fayetteville. There will also be a presentation by Lindsey Collins, program manager of the Arts and Science Center for Southeast Arkansas at Pine Bluff. The luncheon is $21, which includes meal, drink, dessert, tax and gratuity. For reservations or cancellations, call Jennifer Keahey at (870) 540-9302. All reservations must be made three days in advance and attendees will be charged for reservations not kept.

'The Diary of Anne Frank' auditions set

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas is looking for children and adult performers to kick off the 2024 theater season with an adaptation of "The Diary of Anne Frank." In-person auditions will continue Sept. 21 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Sept. 21 at ART WORKS on Main, 627 S. Main St. Auditioners may show up at any time during those hours and can register at asc701.org/auditions. Performances are Jan. 26-28 and performers must be available for all shows, according to a news release. Details: Lindsey Collins, ASC's theater programs manager, at lcollins@asc701.org or call (870) 536-3375.

Through Thursday, Sept. 21

Life of Paul art exhibit open at UAM

"The Life of Paul commission," an exhibition of paintings about the Apostle Paul by Randall M. Good, can be viewed in the Glassblock Gallery in the Fred J. Taylor Library and Technology Center at the University of Arkansas at Monticello through Sept. 21. Gallery hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. On Sept. 21, Good will give a presentation on his art and life at 1 p.m. and a closing reception will be held for the exhibition from 4:30-5:30 p.m. The exhibition and events are free and open to the public.

Sunday, Sept. 24

Pleasant View honors pastor

Pleasant View Ministries Church, 1117 N. Palm St., will celebrate the 37th anniversary of the pastor, William A. Shaw Jr., at 11 a.m. Sept. 24. The focus scripture is "Remember your leaders who have taught you the Word of God. Think of all the good that has come from their lives, and try to trust the Lord as they do." (Hebrews 13:7 Living Bible) The service will feature special tributes from the Shaw siblings as well as others, in addition to praise dances, poetry (spoken word), and a Celebration Choir.

Through Sunday, Sept. 24

Video contest open to 9-12th graders

The Fort Smith International Film Festival, Ozark Media Arts Festival and Keep Arkansas Beautiful Commission will host a statewide video contest for 9-12th graders to create a 30-second video commercial. The contest will run until Sept. 24 and winners will be announced Oct. 5 at the Ozark Media Arts Festival in Springdale. There is no fee to enter the contest, according to a news release. Students should focus their video on the Keep Arkansas Beautiful mission of inspiring individuals to improve their communities by educating, preventing litter, promoting recycling and keeping Arkansas beautiful. Videos must be submitted to Ozark Media Arts Festival on FilmFreeway at https://filmfreeway.com/OMAF.

Monday, Sept. 25

Federal retirees to meet

The meeting of Chapter 287 NARFE (National Association of Retired Federal Employees) will be held Monday at 11:30 a.m. at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Building, 211 W. Third Ave. Aaron Brown, a pharmacist with Blue Cross and Blue Shield will discuss ways to save on prescription drug costs, according to a news release.

McGehee School Board to meet

McGehee School Board will meet at 5 p.m. Monday at the high school library. The agenda includes the Annual Report to the Public, the 2023-2024 budget, financial statement, repairs (football field lights), Act 1029 of 2019 Annual Bullying Report to the Board, school safety update, and awards and recognitions, according to a news release.

Wednesday, Sept. 27

UAPB to honor founder Corbin

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff will host "Professor Joseph Carter Corbin Day" at 2 p.m. Sept. 27 in the STEM Building at UAPB. The city of Pine Bluff and UAPB will commemorate the contributions and achievements of Corbin, known as the founder of Branch Normal College, now UAPB, and the "Father of Higher Education" for African Americans in Arkansas, according to a news release. The event will include a proclamation by Mayor Shirley Washington; a tribute by state Sen. Stephanie Flowers, and an unveiling of a portrait. Presenters will also include Gladys Turner Finney, author of "Joseph Carter Corbin: Educator Extraordinaire and Founder of the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff;" University of Arkansas Chancellor Charles F. Robinson; Director of the Arkansas State Archives David Ware; and Ashley N.L. Crockett, a fifth-generation descendant of Corbin.

Pine Bluff Commercial sets church news deadline

Church news is printed in The Commercial on Friday. The deadline to submit church announcements is noon Wednesday. Pastors, ministers or others interested in writing for the Devotional Page may also submit columns for consideration. Column writers should have connections to Southeast Arkansas. Articles should be submitted by email to Sandra Hope at shope@adgnewsroom.com or shope@pbcommercial.com. Details: (870) 534-3400, ext. 5.

Thursday, Sept. 28

GOP committee to meet

The Jefferson County Republican Committee's monthly meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Sept. 28 at Larry's Pizza at White Hall. The guest speaker is Arkansas Chief Deputy Treasurer Eric P. Munson who will discuss the duties and responsibilities of the treasurer's office, according to a news release.

VA plans virtual claims clinic

The Little Rock VA Regional Office will hold a virtual claims clinic for Arkansas Veterans from 4-6 p.m. Sept. 28. During the claims clinic, veterans may speak one-on-one to staff of the Little Rock VA Regional Office regarding their claims for VA benefits. To reserve a timeslot for the virtual claims clinic, veterans should call (501) 370-3829 before 4 p.m. Sept. 27, according to a news release.

JRMC to introduce doctors

Jefferson Regional Medical Center invites people to meet its newest physicians at an event at the Pine Bluff Country Club from 5-7 p.m. Sept. 28, according to the newsletter from the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Friday, Sept. 29

Taste of Southeast Arkansas set

The Taste of Southeast Arkansas will be held Sept. 29 at the Pine Bluff Country Club. The cocktail hour is from 5:30-6:30 p.m. and tasting starts at 6:30 p.m., according to the newsletter from the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce. The event features dishes from southeast Arkansas chefs. The Jefferson County Young Professionals host the fundraiser. For tickets or details, call the Chamber, (870) 535-0110 or visit www.jeffersoncountyalliance.com.

Through Friday, Sept. 29

Teen Court seeks participants

Teen Court is accepting applications for new volunteers for the 2023-2024 school years. The Teen Court Program is a volunteer program for teens in grades 9-12 in Jefferson and Lincoln counties. The teen court (diversion) program offers teens the opportunity to decide on real life cases of first-time offenders. Volunteers serve in the roles of prosecuting attorney, defense attorney, clerk, bailiff, and jurors while earning community service hours, according to a news release. Teen Court applications will be available to pick up at the schools or at the Sixth Division Circuit Court. The deadline for applications to be submitted is Sept. 29. Details: Jeffrey Billingsley or LaShonaka Miller at (870) 541-5455 or visit the court at 301 E. Second Ave., between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

NAACP seeks award nominations

The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, Pine Bluff Branch, is seeking 2023 nominations for the NAACP Awards.The awards will be presented at the Dove Freedom Fund Banquet at 6 p.m. Oct. 13 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. The deadline to submit nominations is Sept. 29, according to a news release. Nomination forms are available by calling Tina Owens (870) 692-3099 or emailing owens_tina1961@yahoo.com.

Saturday, Sept. 30

Men's Health Expo set

Jefferson Regional Jones-Dunklin Cancer Center will host a Men's Health Expo from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 30 on the parking lot at 40th Avenue and Hickory Street. There will be educational information, activities, games, food, and door prizes including a $500 gift card and Apple watch.

Grand Prairie art contest set

The Arts Center of the Grand Prairie at Stuttgart will kick off the Grand Prairie Festival of the Arts Sept. 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the new Downtown Pocket Park. Artists will be on hand demonstrating and vendor booths will be available. In addition, there will be snacks, Childrens Art Area and a raffle to enter to win art supplies and a piece of art, according to a news release. The festival will be accepting entries in the Visual Arts Category for adults, youth and children Sept. 22-23 at the arts center. The dates for artists to bring their entries, reception, gallery times, and applications are available at www.grandprairiearts.com. On Oct. 3 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. the center will host an artists' reception open house. Details: Arts Center at (870) 673-1781 or artscenter001@gmail.com.

Through Saturday, Sept. 30

LIHEAP available for utility bill help

Entergy Arkansas customers who need help paying their summer utility bills can apply now for up to $475 through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). The program's application period is open through Sept. 30 or until funds are depleted, according to a news release. The program is offered in all 75 counties in the state through community-based organizations, which can be found online at https://www.adeq.state.ar.us/energy/assistance/caad.aspx, along with a complete list of eligibility and required documentation to complete the application. In Arkansas, the Arkansas Department of Energy & Environment manages the program, but applications for assistance must be made through a community-based organization. Eligibility is determined by household size and income. For example, a single individual with a maximum monthly countable income of $1,859 and a family of four with $3,574 would both be eligible.

Sunday, Oct. 1

Architecture, fashion event set

Alex Foundation of Desha County, in partnership with Pulaski Technical College and Belk Department Store, will observe World Architecture Day. The observance will be held from 4-7 p.m. Oct, 1 at PTC's Center for Humanities and Arts, 3000 W. Scenic Drive, in North Little Rock. Alex Foundation will also recognize supporters at the event. Tickets can be purchased at https://uaptc.edu/charts/events and eventbrite.com.

Beginning Tuesday, Oct. 3

St. Joseph plans spaghetti supper

St. Joseph Catholic Church, 412 W. Sixth Ave., invites everyone to their annual Spaghetti Supper Oct. 3 and Oct. 5. This event will be available for carryout only between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 each for adults and $10 each for children. Tickets may be purchased at the door or from any parish member. Details: St. Joseph church, (870) 534-4701.

Beginning Wednesday, Oct. 4

Word of Faith has conference

Word of Faith Full Gospel Baptist Church, 1108 S. Poplar St., will hold its Kingdom of God Conference at 7 p.m. Oct. 4-6. The lecturer will be the church's pastor, Henry Land Jr. The keynote speaker will be William J. Strong Sr., bishop of Greater New Bethel Church at Milwaukee, Wis. The theme is Knowing who you are in Christ – Knowing what all Christ has done for you.

Chamber, GFPB set candidate class

The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce and Go Forward Pine Bluff will sponsor the Candidate Development Institute for potential political candidates. The sessions will be held Tuesdays, Oct. 4 through Nov. 14 from 5:30-8 p.m. at the Chamber, 510 S. Main St. The cost is $100 per person and includes dinner. (Class won't be held on Halloween, Oct. 31, according to a news release.) Neither the Chamber nor GFPB will endorse candidates for public office, according to the release. Details: Chamber: (870) 535-0110 or jennifer@jeffersoncountyalliance.com.

Friday, Oct. 6

United Way plans Day of Caring

The United Way of Southeast Arkansas will hold a Day of Caring on Oct. 6 beginning at 9 a.m. at Third Ward Park. Participants will begin by cleaning and revitalizing the fenceline at the park. The act of kindness will contribute to a cleaner and safer environment for the community, according to a news release. Details: uwseark.org.

Beginning Saturday, Oct. 7

Blues concert series set

The "Blues By Budweiser" concert series will be back for a second season. In collaboration with MK Distributors and RJ's Grill & Bar, Port City Blues Society will again host live blues concerts the first Saturday of the month at RJ's Grill & Bar, 128 S. Main St. The doors open at 7 p.m. and music begins at 8 p.m. Port City Blues Society members are admitted free. It's a $5 cover charge for non-members. The 2023-2024 concerts include: Oct. 7 -- Garry Burnside Band; Nov. 4 -- Big "A" and the Allstars Blues Band; Dec. 2 -- Johnie B and Queen Iretta Sanders Blues Review; Jan. 6, 2024 -- Charlotte Taylor and Gypsy Rain; and Feb. 3 -- Chad Marshall Band. Details: pc-blues.com or facebook.com/PCBluesSociety.

Tuesday, Oct. 10

Pretty in Pink Luncheon set

Pretty in Pink Stepping Into a Cure Luncheon will be held from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 10 at the Pine Bluff Country Club. The master of ceremonies will be Donna Terrell, journalist and KLRT-Fox 16 news anchor. The event will also feature a breast cancer Q & A with Jefferson Regional cancer specialists. Tickets are $50 each. For tickets or details, contact Laura Beth Shaner, (879) 541-7210. The sponsors are Jefferson Regional Foundation and Relyance Bank.

Thursday, Oct. 12

Neighbor to Neighbor hosts Bingo Burger Bash

Neighbor to Neighbor will hold its annual Bingo Burger Bash & Silent/Live Auction from 5-9 p.m. Oct. 12 at the Pine Bluff Country Club. "Join us for our biggest fundraiser of the year and enjoy an evening of Bingo, burgers, awesome prizes, and live and silent auction items. All proceeds go to fulfilling our mission of feeding the hungry in Jefferson County and providing services to people in crisis," according to a news release. Tickets are $50 and sponsorships are available. Details: Neighbor to Neighbor, (870) 534-2883.

Beginning Thursday, Oct. 12

Heritage, museum grants available

Communities interested in applying for the Arkansas Heritage or Small Museum grants are encouraged to apply soon. Heritage grant applications are due Oct. 12, while applications for the museum awards are due Oct. 19, according to a news release. The Arkansas Heritage Grants Program aims to help community-based and non-profit groups create programs that promote awareness and enjoyment of Arkansas' heritage, and to make heritage-related programs possible where they would not otherwise occur. For details or to apply, visit https://www.arkansasheritage.com/available-grants/division-of-arkansas-heritage-grants.

Through Saturday, Oct. 14

ASC hosts Rosenzweig exhibition

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas is hosting the 2023 Irene Rosenzweig Biennial Juried Exhibition. The exhibition will be on view in ASC's William H. Kennedy Jr. Gallery through Oct. 14. Admission to ASC's galleries is always free, according to a news release.

Beginning Sunday, Oct. 15

Back to School Prayer and Pizza set

Back to School Prayer and Pizza for children will be held at the following churches from 2-3 p.m. on these dates: Oct. 15, Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church; Nov. 12, Galilee Missionary Baptist Church; and Dec. 10, East End Church of God and Christ. Intercessors will pray at each event. Robbie Williams, president of the Helping Hands for the Community Inc., and volunteers will serve the refreshments donated by business leaders (Dr. Martha Flowers, lawyer Efrem Neely, Dr. Brandi Wright, and Dr. Ronatae Graham). "Please join the movement through prayer for our children," said Dee Clay, spokesman. The event is free and open to the general public. Organizers ask that pastors and youth leaders participate.

Wednesday, Oct. 18

911/MECA boards to meet

Two board meetings are scheduled for Oct. 18 in the Jefferson County Quorum Court Room. The 911 Administrative Board will meet at 9 a.m. and the Metropolitan Emergency Communications Association (MECA) Board meets at 9:15 a.m., according to a news release. Details: Jefferson County Office of Emergency Management, (870) 541-5470.

Friday, Oct. 20

UAPB alumni plan ceremonies

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff/AM&N National Alumni Association will recognize its Hall of Fame Class of 2023 and hold other ceremonies at 12:30 p.m. Oct. 20 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. The Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place in conjunction with the Alumni Luncheon and General Membership Meeting and Alumni King and Queen Presentation, according to a news release. Details: https://uapbalumni.org/

Through Friday, Oct. 20

Applications available for wildland fire kits

The Arkansas Department of Agriculture's Forestry Division is accepting applications for wildland fire suppression kits through Oct. 20. The application can be found at cognitoforms.com/ArkansasAgriculture1/Application ForWildlandFireSuppressionKit. The Forestry Division received $293,154 through a United States Forest Service grant to provide 85 kits this year to rural volunteer fire departments across the state.

Tuesday, Oct. 24

Civic panel cancels meeting

The Civic Auditorium Complex Commission meeting was canceled for Sept. 26. The regular meeting will be held at noon Oct. 24, according to a news release. Details: Pine Bluff Convention Center, (870) 536-7600.

Saturday, Oct. 28

Pop Up in the Bluff set

Pop Up in the Bluff festival will be held in downtown Pine Bluff from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 28. The event will be set on Second Avenue between Main and Walnut streets. Pop Up will feature refreshments, entertainment, and family activities, according to a flier. Details: Pine Bluff Downtown Development, (870) 536-8742.

Breast cancer event honors B.J. Jackson

The Mt. Nebo Ninth annual Breast Cancer Event will be held at 9 a.m. Oct. 28 at the Saracen Landing Pavilion, 200 Lake Saracen Drive. The community is invited to attend the celebration honoring the memory of Billie Jean "B.J." Jackson. There will be a 2K walk run and a $30 entry fee includes a commemorative T-shirt. "Make plans to join us as we raise awareness, inspire hope, celebrate the survivors and encourage early detection. This event will feature a 2K walk/run, food vendors, shopping vendors, live entertainment and special guests," according to a news release. To register, visit mtnebobreastcancerbj.org. Details: events@stuffinthebluff.com or see the Facebook page for updates.

Through Saturday, Oct. 28

Art league exhibition on display

The 2023 Pine Bluff Art League Annual Exhibition opened Aug. 24 at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas. The exhibition will remain on view in the International Paper Gallery at the ASC's home building, 701 S. Main St., through Oct. 28. It is sponsored by Pine Bluff Sand & Gravel Co. For details, call Vickie Coleman at (870) 540-9975. The exhibition webpage is available at asc701.org/exhibitions/2023-pine-bluff-art-league.

Monday, Oct. 30

Trunk or Treat Literacy Walk set

A Halloween Trunk or Treat Literacy Walk will be held from 5-7 p.m. Oct. 30 at 1301 Ridgway Road. The event is sponsored by the Pine Bluff Early Childhood Association, according to a flier.

Through Wednesday, Nov. 1

Senator accepts academy nominations

U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) is accepting applications for service academy nominations. To be considered for a nomination, applications must be submitted by Nov. 1, according to a news release."Students who attend U.S. service academies and go on to serve their country in uniform are the pride of Arkansas, and I encourage each young Arkansan with a sincere interest to apply," Cotton said.Details: Nicole Millar (501) 223-9081. The application and other requirements are available at https://oampublic.senate.gov/constituent/login/1db3bd4d-c662-42c6-a041-e4f3ac44e44c/

Through Monday, Nov. 5

Walk Across Arkansas set

Walk Across Arkansas, an eight-week, group-based exercise program from the Cooperative Extension Service, began Sept. 11. It is designed to help Arkansans get moving and collaborate with peers. Teams can consist of one person to as many as 30 people. Participants can register and log exercise minutes at walk.uada.edu/walk/. Registration for the fall 2023 session is open and the competition runs through Nov. 5.

Underway

I-530 work requires lane closures

Overnight lane closures were scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. July 9 as crews work to resurface a section of Interstate 530. The estimated completion date is early fall, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation. The project (Job # 020734) includes resurfacing 11 miles of I-530 from Stagecoach Road in Jefferson to Highway 65B in Pine Bluff. The contract was awarded to Cranford Construction Co. for $9.6 million. Lane closures will be in place from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. until the job is complete. All lanes northbound and southbound are part of this project, but only one lane will be closed at a time.Additional travel information can be found at IDriveArkansas.com.

Covid-19 vaccines, testing available

The Arkansas Department of Health, various pharmacies and healthcare providers offer the covid-19 vaccine, tests and other information about coronavirus. Details: Call the Arkansas Department of Health at (800) 985-6030, visit the website at healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/covid-19-vaccination-plan or contact area medical professionals, according to spokesmen.

Tuesdays

Unity Christian offers free financial classes

Unity Christian Fellowship Church (UCFC), 2712 S. Bay St., invites the community to its free Small Business and Personal Financial Education classes at 7 p.m. Tuesdays. Recent subjects included "The Importance of Having a Financial Plan" and "Financial Literacy," according to Stuff in the Bluff website. "You cannot afford to miss out on these life-changing classes. We are practicing social distancing and will have hand sanitizer wipes available," according to the site. Anthony Armstrong is the senior pastor. Details: unitychristianfellowship@live.com or (870) 329-1182.