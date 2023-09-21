Climate change’s effect on NWA to be discussed

FAYETTEVILLE — The founder of a nursery for native plants will host a free public talk on what climate change means for Northwest Arkansas’ people and its native plants from 6 to 7 p.m. Sept. 28 in the Walker Community Room of the Fayetteville Public Library.

Native plants are in many ways susceptible to a changing world, according to a news release from Dan Holtmeyer, founder of Ozark Roots Native Plants, Seeds & Foods, a new native plant nursery that will start serving Northwest Arkansas next spring.

Native plants “have to weather more extreme droughts and floods, and in some cases they’re already shifting toward higher elevations and higher latitudes in sync with cooler temperatures,” the release states.

“But scores of these plant species are also highly adapted to the tough conditions on the way, thanks to deep roots and other adaptations,” the release states. “They’re also intertwined with a multitude of other environmental concerns, including pollinators, birds and air and water pollution